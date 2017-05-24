Car Videos

This is the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 in Action!



Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1

Throwing it back to a badass.

Lots of us grew up idolizing the Lamborghini Murciélago. The sharp, wedge-shaped profile, monster V-12 engine, and devilish looks made it the perfect poster car. It’s since been replaced by the Aventador LP 700-4, but it hasn’t been forgotten.

Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1

One of the lesser-known variants is the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1. This FIA GT1 World Championship-spec version was built by Reiter Engineering and based on the R-GT racing variant. It was run by All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport in 2010 and 2011 with some success before being retired.

And while it’s no longer trying to chase down the checkered flag, it’s still hitting the track with full force. Here, it was caught by NM2255 Car HD Videos speeding at the Spa-Classic 2017 at Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, and still sounds fantastic

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Do you like the sound of the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 as it races around Spa-Francorchamps?

Comments

