Time to hit the ‘Ring with the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit!

Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1

Putting the ‘Sport’ in the Sports Series.

The Sports Series sits below the Super Series and Ultimate Series on the McLaren model totem pole, but that doesn’t mean that these cars are not athletic and bred to take on the hardest of race tracks. Prior Design is giving one member of the Sports Series a bit of an edge in the racing game with a full autoclave carbon fiber PD1 body kit.

Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1

Made entirely of high-quality carbon fiber that has been baked in an autoclave, the new Prior Design PD1 aero kit gives the McLaren 570S a sharper, more focused motorsport-like look. The transformation begins with a new front apron that utilizes larger air ducts and an integrated splitter to reduce lift and improve airflow. New air inlets on the fenders and fins on both sides help widen the fascia and add a more aggressive touch. That continues down each side with the new racing-style skirts and their vertical fins.

Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1

The rear of the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 aero kit is more dramatic and powerful thanks to a deep diffuser and six long fins to help channel airflow. A large, adjustable wing spoiler helps generate a great deal of downforce for better handling, cornering, and braking on the track. To finish it all off, a roof-mounted air scoop proudly sits on top.

Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1

Complementing the new Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 aero kit show car is a fresh set of PD3 three-piece alloy wheels. These center-locking, double-spoke wheels were fitted in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 11.5 x 21 rear setup, and are shod in 245/30 R20 and 305/25 R21 performance tires. Helping it all sit flush beneath the wheel wells is a new set of H&R sport springs that reduce the overall ride height and improve handling even more.

Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1

The new Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 aero kit is currently available for the 570S and can be ordered as an entire kit or individual accessories.

Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit Specifications

Exterior:
-Carbon fiber front apron
-Carbon fiber front splitter
-Carbon fiber air inlets
-Carbon fiber fins
-Carbon fiber side skirts and vertical fins
-Carbon fiber roof scoop
-Carbon fiber adjustable rear wing spoiler
-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: Prior Design PD3, center-locking three-piece alloy
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5
Front Tires: 245/30 R20
Rear Tires: 305/25 R21
Suspension: H&R sport springs

Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit

Source: Prior Design

Do you like the new look of the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero kit?

