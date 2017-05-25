Car Videos

Turns out the Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS is Safe!

Posted on

Lego-Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crash Test

Slow-mo crash test footage.

Good news for all of you yellow plastic Lego racing drivers out there: the LEGO-Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS is pretty safe. So, you can put your mind at ease, knowing that you’re in good hands thanks to Danish-German engineering as you speed around the miniature 14.2-meter Nurburgring Nordschleife.

ADAC, the German version of AAA, decided to crash test the Lego-Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS after it was reviewed by the German magazine, “c’t”. As a rule, the publication performs testing on each product that they report on, and this Lego-Technic was no different. The ADAC was also more than happy to take on the challenge.

Lego-Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crash Test

So, the ADAC team of engineers built the 2,700-piece Lego-Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS and set up a miniature version of their crash test.

The team launched the toy car at 46 km/h (28.5 mph) into the scaled down crash setup and recorded the results on slow-motion video.

The end result was actually pretty impressive, with many of the parts breaking away to absorb the impact, much like a real race car does today.

“The result was impressive and different than expected. The chassis of the car had no problems with the high speed, and there were very little damaged stones on impact. It was almost exclusively the click connections between the components, “said Johannes Heilmaier, head of the crash system at the ADAC Technikzentrum.

So, text time you decide to suit up your miniature friend and go for a drive, you can be rest assured that they’ll be safe in the event of a crash.

Source: ADAC

