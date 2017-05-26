Aftermarket Tuning News

The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car

Posted on

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT

Two flavors of brutal power.

There really isn’t anything like the Ford Mustang in Germany. The rear-wheel drive, two-door muscle car stuffed with a fat V-8 engine is pure Red, White, and Blue. It’s a rarer sight in Germany, and Schropp Tuning has the ability to make one into somewhat of an exotic with two different tuning programs.

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT

The naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine was the perfect starting point for the Schropp Tuning team. The first stage is the SF600 conversion includes a new supercharger along with an ECU remap to accommodate for the added boost and push output to 600 horsepower. Also coming standard is an SCT-X4-Flasher that includes the standard ECU map as a backup.

For those that crave even more power, Schropp Tuning can install their SF600R engine upgrade on the Ford Mustang. Here, a new Coyote engine block is used along with stronger and lighter internals, a lower compression ratio, high-flow oil pump, and more. A new ECU tune and Schropp valve-controlled exhaust with four branch manifolds, HJS 200-cell free-flow catalytic converters, and 76 mm tailpipes result in a whopping 807 horsepower and 701 lb-ft. of torque.

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT

Handling all of that added power is no easy task, which is why Schropp Tuning gives the Mustang a new propshaft and driveshaft. A carbon fiber front tower brace was also installed right above the engine for aesthetic and performance improvements. Additionally, the Mustang also benefits from new KW Variant 3 coilover suspension to reduce ride height and sharpen up handling.

Putting that power to the pavement are new 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.5 rear alloy wheels wearing a dark black finish and 255/30 R21 and 295/30 R21 tires. The front wheels also benefit from 15 mm spacers that give the muscle car an even more commanding stance. To counteract the incredible performance, customers can opt for cross-drilled and slotted StopTech ventilated high-performance brakes.

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT

Visually, the Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT backs up its power with some eye-catching looks. A new carbon fiber front splitter and open grille give the muscle car a bit more bite while an FM-05-R rear wing stands tall at the rear. New Osram daytime running lights and hood lifters complete the hardware upgrades. On the show car, a full WRAPworks white-green-grey vinyl wrap with ‘Schropp Tuning’ lettering on the sides and windshield.

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT

Inside, drivers can benefit from a grippier Mustang GT350R steering wheel with alcantara upholstery and a yellow 12-o’clock marker.

The new Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT upgrade program is currently available.

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 5.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Supercharged
Maximum Horsepower: 600 (SF600) / 807 (SF600R)
Maximum Torque: 701 lb-ft. / 950 Nm (SF600R)

Wheels, Tires, Suspension, and Brakes:
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0 with 15 mm spacers
Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5
Front Tires: 255/30 R21
Rear Tires: 285/30 R21
Suspension: KW Variant 3 coilovers
Brakes: Optional StopTech cross-drilled and slotted, ventilated high-performance brakes

Exterior:
-Carbon fiber front splitter
-Open grille
-Carbon fiber FM-05-R rear wing
-Hood lifters
-Osram daytime running lights
-WRAPworks custom vinyl wrap

Interior:
-GT350R alcantara steering wheel

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT Gallery

Source: Schropp Tuning

Is the 807-HP Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT the King of German muscle cars?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

ABT Audi S3 Cabrio ABT Audi S3 Cabrio
387
ABT Sportsline

Fly away with the new ABT Sportsline Audi S3 Cabriolet
BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series BMW M3 Brixton Forged M51 Duo Series
384
BMW

Featured Fitment: F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution
355
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport is ushering in a Red Evolution!
Friday FAIL: Wrong Way Driver Friday FAIL: Wrong Way Driver
317
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re going the Wrong Way!
Vorsteiner BMW M2 Vorsteiner BMW M2
316
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to drive with the new Vorsteiner BMW M2 VRS Aero and Wheels!
Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels
311
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bape Wrapped Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels
London Taxi Company London Taxi Company
279
A Kahn Design

The London Taxi Company is searching for a ‘Last of Line’ series Designer
2017 Top Marques Monaco highlight 2017 Top Marques Monaco highlight
247
Car Videos

Watch all the Tire-Shredding Highlights from 2017 Top Marques Monaco!
Chelsea Truck Company London Motor Show Land Rover Defender Chelsea Truck Company London Motor Show Land Rover Defender
239
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Company 2017 Land Rover Defender London Motor Show Edition is a Show Stopper!
Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
238
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
To Top