The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car

Two flavors of brutal power.

There really isn’t anything like the Ford Mustang in Germany. The rear-wheel drive, two-door muscle car stuffed with a fat V-8 engine is pure Red, White, and Blue. It’s a rarer sight in Germany, and Schropp Tuning has the ability to make one into somewhat of an exotic with two different tuning programs.

The naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine was the perfect starting point for the Schropp Tuning team. The first stage is the SF600 conversion includes a new supercharger along with an ECU remap to accommodate for the added boost and push output to 600 horsepower. Also coming standard is an SCT-X4-Flasher that includes the standard ECU map as a backup.

For those that crave even more power, Schropp Tuning can install their SF600R engine upgrade on the Ford Mustang. Here, a new Coyote engine block is used along with stronger and lighter internals, a lower compression ratio, high-flow oil pump, and more. A new ECU tune and Schropp valve-controlled exhaust with four branch manifolds, HJS 200-cell free-flow catalytic converters, and 76 mm tailpipes result in a whopping 807 horsepower and 701 lb-ft. of torque.

Handling all of that added power is no easy task, which is why Schropp Tuning gives the Mustang a new propshaft and driveshaft. A carbon fiber front tower brace was also installed right above the engine for aesthetic and performance improvements. Additionally, the Mustang also benefits from new KW Variant 3 coilover suspension to reduce ride height and sharpen up handling.

Putting that power to the pavement are new 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.5 rear alloy wheels wearing a dark black finish and 255/30 R21 and 295/30 R21 tires. The front wheels also benefit from 15 mm spacers that give the muscle car an even more commanding stance. To counteract the incredible performance, customers can opt for cross-drilled and slotted StopTech ventilated high-performance brakes.

Visually, the Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT backs up its power with some eye-catching looks. A new carbon fiber front splitter and open grille give the muscle car a bit more bite while an FM-05-R rear wing stands tall at the rear. New Osram daytime running lights and hood lifters complete the hardware upgrades. On the show car, a full WRAPworks white-green-grey vinyl wrap with ‘Schropp Tuning’ lettering on the sides and windshield.

Inside, drivers can benefit from a grippier Mustang GT350R steering wheel with alcantara upholstery and a yellow 12-o’clock marker.

The new Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT upgrade program is currently available.

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 600 (SF600) / 807 (SF600R)

Maximum Torque: 701 lb-ft. / 950 Nm (SF600R)

Wheels, Tires, Suspension, and Brakes:

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0 with 15 mm spacers

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5

Front Tires: 255/30 R21

Rear Tires: 285/30 R21

Suspension: KW Variant 3 coilovers

Brakes: Optional StopTech cross-drilled and slotted, ventilated high-performance brakes

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front splitter

-Open grille

-Carbon fiber FM-05-R rear wing

-Hood lifters

-Osram daytime running lights

-WRAPworks custom vinyl wrap

Interior:

-GT350R alcantara steering wheel

Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT Gallery

Source: Schropp Tuning

Is the 807-HP Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang GT the King of German muscle cars?