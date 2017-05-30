4x4 Exposure

Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track

Custom-tailored inside and out.

The classic Land Rover Defender may be no more, but don’t tell that to the Chelsea Truck Company. Even though production of the legendary off-road British SUV has ended, the Chelsea Truck Company team has been refining and customizing the Defender with a high-end look and feel, inside and out. The latest Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is no different, and not only does it have a commanding, unique style, but it’s stuffed with a 6.2-liter V-8 engine that sets it in a league of its own.

Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track

Visually, the new Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is stunning. An awe-inspiring Nara Bronze color covers most of the body while extended front and rear fenders with exposed bolt apertures, X-Lander front grille, front bumper with integrated lighting, and more have a contrasting Satin or Matte Black finish.

Many of the vents along the sides and hood vents wear a contrasting Matte Black finish while special Crystal LED lights can be found on the front, rear, and sides of the SUV, with Crosshair military headlights sitting front and center. A special Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover gives credit to the SUV’s refiners.

Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track

Also drawing attention from the Nara Bronze paint of the Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track are new 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels. These five-spoke concave wheels wear a Volcanic Black finish and 275/55/20 tires, while painted brake calipers sit behind. Finishing it all off are hard-wearing mud flaps for that tough, rugged look.

Beneath the hood of the Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track sits a 6.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 engine that generates a whopping 426 horsepower for the left-hand drive SUV. The meaty V-8 emits a lovely rumble through the twin cross-hair exhaust system at the rear, and is controlled by a new Kahn six-speed automatic gearbox conversion for easier driving.

Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track

Inside is where the detailed approach to luxury from the Chelsea Truck Company really shines. Behind the privacy tinted glass are new GTB front, middle, and rear folding seats wearing a soft quilted and perforated bespoke two-tone Tan nappa leather. The same upholstery can also be found on the center glove box, dashboard, door panels, instrument binnacle, headliner, sun visors, and more.

Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track

But that was only the start of the interior transformation in the Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track. The cabin also features a new red Churchill time clock and gauges, door entry sill plates, vented and machined aluminum pedals, and a Kahn billet steering wheel. An alpine satellite navigation system, reverse camera, and rear cabin access LED lighting brings the SUV into the modern age.

Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track

The new Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is currently available as a complete vehicle. Customers can also create their own wide track model from their 110 Defenders and have it completely individualized inside and out.

Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the 426-HP Nara Bronze Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track?

