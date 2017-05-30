Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!

Taking down records.

McLaren, like many of the ultra-exclusive exotic hypercar manufacturers made hardcore track-only variants of their top-of-the-line performance cars. The McLaren P1 GTR took the brilliant P1 platform and created a race-spec machine that ultra-wealthy customers could enjoy at certain manufacturer-backed track events.

The only downside was that McLaren P1 GTR owners could only drive these cars legally at the track. That was until Lanzante Motorsport stepped in and developed a program that converted these into road-legal displays of power, speed, and performance.

At the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Lanzante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM set a new record for the fastest time for a road car up the Goodwood hillclimb with a 47.07-second figure. Now, they’ve taken down a much bigger monster – the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

With Indy 500 winner, Kenny Brack behind the wheel again, the McLaren P1 LM sped around the ‘Ring with a set of road-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires and set a new track record for road-going production cars with an incredible 6:43.22 time, besting the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Porsche 918 Spyder, and NIO EP9.

Unfortunately, there are only five McLaren P1 LM models and all five have already been sold to customers around the world.

Source: Lanzante YouTube

