Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!

Posted on

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record

Taking down records.

McLaren, like many of the ultra-exclusive exotic hypercar manufacturers made hardcore track-only variants of their top-of-the-line performance cars. The McLaren P1 GTR took the brilliant P1 platform and created a race-spec machine that ultra-wealthy customers could enjoy at certain manufacturer-backed track events.

The only downside was that McLaren P1 GTR owners could only drive these cars legally at the track. That was until Lanzante Motorsport stepped in and developed a program that converted these into road-legal displays of power, speed, and performance.

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record

At the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Lanzante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM set a new record for the fastest time for a road car up the Goodwood hillclimb with a 47.07-second figure. Now, they’ve taken down a much bigger monster – the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

With Indy 500 winner, Kenny Brack behind the wheel again, the McLaren P1 LM sped around the ‘Ring with a set of road-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires and set a new track record for road-going production cars with an incredible 6:43.22 time, besting the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Porsche 918 Spyder, and NIO EP9.

Unfortunately, there are only five McLaren P1 LM models and all five have already been sold to customers around the world.

Source: Lanzante YouTube

Is the Lanzante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM the ultimate road-going McLaren?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution DP Motorsport 911 RS Red Evolution
366
Aftermarket Tuning News

DP Motorsport is ushering in a Red Evolution!
Vorsteiner BMW M2 Vorsteiner BMW M2
335
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to drive with the new Vorsteiner BMW M2 VRS Aero and Wheels!
Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Lamborghini Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels
328
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bape Wrapped Huracan with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels
London Taxi Company London Taxi Company
298
A Kahn Design

The London Taxi Company is searching for a ‘Last of Line’ series Designer
Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
274
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracán with ADV5.3 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
2017 Top Marques Monaco highlight 2017 Top Marques Monaco highlight
268
Car Videos

Watch all the Tire-Shredding Highlights from 2017 Top Marques Monaco!
Chelsea Truck Company London Motor Show Land Rover Defender Chelsea Truck Company London Motor Show Land Rover Defender
251
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Company 2017 Land Rover Defender London Motor Show Edition is a Show Stopper!
Project Kahn SVR Pace Car Project Kahn SVR Pace Car
249
A Kahn Design

Project Kahn goes Big with the Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car
E60 BMW M5 Burnouts Monaco E60 BMW M5 Burnouts Monaco
247
BMW

Listen to the High-Revving Roar of this E60 BMW M5!
McLaren 570-VX McLaren 570-VX
228
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX
To Top