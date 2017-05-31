Car Videos

Did you know that Volvo set a Nürburgring Nordschleife Record?

Polestar Cyan Racing Volvo S60 Polestar Nurburgring Record

Neither did we!

Right after the 2016 Nurburgring round of the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC), many of the teams decided to go home and get ready for the next round of racing. The Polestar Cyan Racing team, however, decided to hang around for a little bit with their road- and race cars for some extra testing on the most daunting tracks in the world.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is easily one of the best proving grounds for performance oriented cars, and the Polestar Cyan Racing team ran a factory Volvo S60 Polestar there for testing purposes. The information that they gained from this car as well as their other vehicles was pretty important in the development of their racing and road-going cars at the time, so they kept everything quiet – even their newest record.

Polestar Cyan Racing Volvo S60 Polestar Nurburgring Record

The factory Volvo S60 Polestar in its eye-catching blue paint might not be the first in mind of the sports sedan enthusiast, but it should be now. Why? Well, during their testing a year ago, the Polestar Cyan Racing team was able to set a new Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time for a four-door production, road-legal car with a 7’51.110 time.

That, was the fastest ever at the time and something to be proud of for the Swedish automaker. But, they kept it all quiet and under wraps until just announcing it through a video this year because the data and information gained from this testing was so important.

So, next time you’re looking at high-performance sport sedans, don’t forget about that vibrant blue Volvo S60 Polestar – they’re faster than you think.

Source: Polestar

Are you impressed by the Volvo S60 Polestar’s a 7’51.110 Nürburgring lap time?

