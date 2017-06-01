The new Widebody Novitec N-Largo is the ultimate Ferrari 488

Only 22 will be made.

There are quite a few tuning and upgrade programs out there for the Ferrari 488 GTB and 488 Spider. Companies will give customers some serious power and looks, but nothing matches up to the complete overall package that is the widebody Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488.

Made for both the Ferrari 488 GTB and 488 Spider, the Novitec Rosso N-Largo upgrade program pushes the super car to otherworldly levels of power and style. Additionally, the new N-Largo also retains a certain exclusivity with only 11 Coupe and 11 Spider models set to be built for customers.

Instantly differentiating the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 GTB and Spider is the new carbon fiber widebody kit. At the rear, the super car measures a staggering 209 cm, thanks to the new fenders that add 7.0 cm for each side to the factory width. Up front, the ventilated fenders add 3.5 cm on each side. These flared fenders are connected by side skirts that visually lower the car and incorporate new air intakes that aid in cooling the engine.

Up front, the widebody Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 flows perfectly into the extended fenders and incorporates a low spoiler with extended side flaps. The same is true at the rear, where a new bumper incorporates the wider fenders and meshes with a deeper diffuser. Helping to generate downforce is a new rear wing and aerofoil. As with all the Novitec Rosso cars, the taillights, brake light, and side markers have a tinted black finish.

Filling in those massive fenders is no easy task, so Novitec Rosso used their custom-tailored, deep concave, five-double-spoke NF6 NL wheels to get the job done. The three-piece forged wheels keep weight to a minimum while adding size and width. Up front, the N-Largo Ferrari 488 wears the forged alloys in a 21 x 9.0J setup with 255.30 ZR21 high-performance tires, while the rear comes in with a staggered 22 x 12.0J and 335/25 ZR22 fitment.

Allowing those forged wheels to sit flush in the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 is a new set of sport springs that can reduce the ride height by up to 35 mm. This can also be combined with the optional Front Lift system that raises the front axle by 40 mm to overcome obstacles at the touch of a button to prevent damage.

Putting the real muscle into these 22 widebody monsters is a choice of two tuning packages from Novitec Rosso that can be electronically activated by the Manettino switch on the steering wheel. In addition to the choice of Novitec N-Tronic plug-and-play control modules, Novitec also offers a choice of high-performance exhausts including an INCONEL variant with 100-cell sport catalytic converters and an electronic sound management system.

If you opt for the top-of-the-line performance package, the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 GTB and Spider will produce a whopping 772 horsepower at 7,950 RPM and 658 lb-ft. at 3,250 RPM from the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8. This allows the exotic to reach 62 mph from rest in just 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 213 mph.

To complete the package, Novitec Rosso can custom-tailor the entire cabin with a variety of upholstery and trims to suit any customer’s tastes.

Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 772 / 568 kW at 7,950 RPM

Maximum Torque: 658 lb-ft. / 892 Nm at 3,250 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.8 seconds

Top Speed: 212.5 mph / 342 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec NF6 NL three-piece forged concave

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0J

Front Tires: 255/30 ZR21

Rear Tires: 335/25 ZR22

Suspension: Sport springs; 35 mm lower

Optional: Front Lift system

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front bumper with low-flung spoiler and slide flaps

-Carbon fiber extended front fenders with ventilation

-Carbon fiber side skirts with integrated air intake

-Carbon fiber extended rear fenders with air intake/vents

-Carbon fiber rear bumper

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

-Carbon fiber rear wing spoiler with aerofoil

-Black-tinted taillights, side markers, and LED brake light

Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 Gallery



Source: Novitec Rosso

