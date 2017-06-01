Let’s get some F1 GTR Long Tail Action in at Spa!

Road-legal too!

We can all agree that the McLaren F1 is an utterly amazing car that we pretty much all aspire to own one day. Pretty much none of us ever will, but we can dream, can’t we? The McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail is the utter extreme of the F1 and something that we can all admire from afar.

At the Spa-Classic 2017 at Spa-Francorchamps, a road-legal McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail showed up with its 6.0-liter V-12 engine spouting out 900 horsepower and some ear-drooling sounds of automotive beauty.

Don’t forget to pick your jaws up off the floor when you’re done!

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

What would you give up to drive the road-legal McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail at Spa-Francorchamps?