Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels

Posted on

Lexus RC F Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels by ReinART Design

Curves and Style.

One of the more unmistakably eye-catching sports cars coming from Lexus is the new RC F. This stylish V-8-powered, rear-wheel drive machine was built to drive and evoke emotion. The team at ReinART Design in Hong Kong made the curvaceous sports car even more exciting by adding on a fresh set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels.

Lexus RC F Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels by ReinART Design

There’s a lot to like about this Ultrasonic Blue Mica Lexus RC F. The 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 engine under the curvy hood makes 467 horsepower and 389 lb-ft. of torque from its quad, stacked tailpipes. That gives it a strong 4.4-second 0-60 mph time.

The sharp and shapely design of the body gives the RC F a dominating and commanding appearance while being aesthetically enticing. ReinART Design wanted to take that to the next level, so they installed a new set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels.

Lexus RC F Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels by ReinART Design

The new Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels feature a five-pointed star-spoke design and deep concave style that plays off the factory RC F body language perfectly. The step-lip rim halves, backpad pocketing, and floating spoke ends create a perfect performance-oriented way to improve the look of any car, especially the RC F.

For this application, ReinART Design gave the Lexus RC F a set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels in a 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear fitment. The new forged wheels wear a Brushed Satin Clear lip and face that contrasts the Ultrasonic Blue Mica paint while lightweight Titanium hardware adds a high-end look.

Lexus RC F Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels by ReinART Design

While the Lexus RC F might not be the fastest or most powerful sports car on the road, it’s easily one of the most eye-catching with a set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels from ReinART Design.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lexus RC F
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series
Wheel Finish: Brushed Satin Clear
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0
Options: Lightweight Titanium hardware

Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: ReinART Design

Do you like the look of this Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels by ReinART Design?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
357
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
London Taxi Company London Taxi Company
338
A Kahn Design

The London Taxi Company is searching for a ‘Last of Line’ series Designer
Chelsea Truck Company London Motor Show Land Rover Defender Chelsea Truck Company London Motor Show Land Rover Defender
275
A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Company 2017 Land Rover Defender London Motor Show Edition is a Show Stopper!
McLaren 570-VX McLaren 570-VX
253
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the Vorsteiner McLaren 570-VX
-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane -Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane
251
Aftermarket Tuning News

The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is the Ultimate Clubsport Machine
Ferrari 488 Spider PUR Wheels Ferrari 488 Spider PUR Wheels
248
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels
Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport Exhaust Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport Exhaust
243
Car Videos

Listen to the Sweet, Sassy Sounds of the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport!
LW M2 CSR LW M2 CSR
242
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the LIGHTWEIGHT LW BMW M2 CSR
G-Power M4 G-Power M4
237
Aftermarket Tuning News

G-Power puts the BMW M4 into Super Car Territory
Car Show Crashes Car Show Crashes
234
Car Videos

Here’s Two more Show-Off Idiots from the Weekend!
To Top