Featured Fitment: Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels

Curves and Style.

One of the more unmistakably eye-catching sports cars coming from Lexus is the new RC F. This stylish V-8-powered, rear-wheel drive machine was built to drive and evoke emotion. The team at ReinART Design in Hong Kong made the curvaceous sports car even more exciting by adding on a fresh set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels.

There’s a lot to like about this Ultrasonic Blue Mica Lexus RC F. The 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 engine under the curvy hood makes 467 horsepower and 389 lb-ft. of torque from its quad, stacked tailpipes. That gives it a strong 4.4-second 0-60 mph time.

The sharp and shapely design of the body gives the RC F a dominating and commanding appearance while being aesthetically enticing. ReinART Design wanted to take that to the next level, so they installed a new set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels.

The new Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels feature a five-pointed star-spoke design and deep concave style that plays off the factory RC F body language perfectly. The step-lip rim halves, backpad pocketing, and floating spoke ends create a perfect performance-oriented way to improve the look of any car, especially the RC F.

For this application, ReinART Design gave the Lexus RC F a set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels in a 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear fitment. The new forged wheels wear a Brushed Satin Clear lip and face that contrasts the Ultrasonic Blue Mica paint while lightweight Titanium hardware adds a high-end look.

While the Lexus RC F might not be the fastest or most powerful sports car on the road, it’s easily one of the most eye-catching with a set of Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels from ReinART Design.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lexus RC F

Wheels: Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Satin Clear

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Options: Lightweight Titanium hardware

Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: ReinART Design

Do you like the look of this Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Targa Series wheels by ReinART Design?