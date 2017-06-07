Featured Fitment: Nissan GT-R with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels

Brixton Forged

Nissan GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+Wheels

Godzilla heads to Spain.

The monster from the Far East is now having quite the time in Spain thanks to the team at Speed Street S.L. This 2017 high-tech display of power and performance is taking that and style to a whole new level thanks to a fresh set of lightweight Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ shoes.

Nissan GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+Wheels

The R35 Nissan GT-R hasn’t undergone many serious changes since it was introduced years ago, but the 2017 model year vehicle is a bit more fun. At the heart of the beast is a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that creates a hammering 565 horsepower. That’s sent through the six-speed sequential dual-clutch gearbox to all four wheels while a computer-controlled and instantly adjusting suspension keeps the super car stuck on the pavement. There’s also a bit of a nip-and-tuck across the body compared to the 2016- and previous model-year cars, which gives Godzilla a bit more of an aggressive, modern look.

Nissan GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+Wheels

But the real star of the show here are the Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ wheels from Speed Street S.L. These monoblock forged wheels were chosen for their high-quality, lightweight properties that help improve overall performance without sacrificing strength. The track-ready forged wheels keep rotating mass to a minimum at the wheel hub for better acceleration, handling, braking, fuel economy, and steering.

Nissan GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+Wheels

While Godzilla benefits from the low overall weight of the new shoes, it also helps that they mesh with the factory styling as well. The Gloss Black Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ wheels provide a contrasting motorsports-look for the GT-R that draws even more attention. On this R35 Nissan GT-R Speed Street S.L installed the Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ wheels in a large 21 x 10.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear fitment that perfectly fills in the bulging fenders.

Nissan GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+Wheels

So, while Godzilla is chilling in Spain with Speed Street S.L, you can bet it’s going to be hitting the track hard with its Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ wheels!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Nissan GT-R
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ one-piece forged
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Nissan GT-R with Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: Speed Street S.L

Would you want to take this R35 Nissan GT-R with Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ wheels by Speed Street S.L to the track?

