Aston Martin

Let’s have a Formula 1 Caravan Race with Red Bull!

Red Bull Racing Caravan Racing

Just a little competition between teammates.

When Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen go on holiday, they like to relax, grille, and enjoy their caravans. The only thing is that they don’t exactly use their caravans like you and I would – they use them for racing.

Red Bull Racing Caravan Racing

Instead of suiting up and strapping into their RB13s, the two F1 drivers got behind the wheel of some Red Bull-liveried Aston Martin Vanquish Volantes at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

With their caravans in tow, the two F1 drivers hit the throttle and went on a high-speed holiday, slicing through the track with a swinging caravan behind them. Of course, the old caravans didn’t hold up well, each getting sideways and losing their wooden structure on the track.

Hopefully these two brought tents.

Source: Red Bull

Would you like to race an Aston Martin Vanquish Volante around the track with a caravan in tow?

