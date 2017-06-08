Saying goodbye to a classic with a limited-run of specially-designed collector’s cars.

The London Taxi Company (LTC) and their TX4 cabs have been one of the most instantly-recognizable vehicles around the globe. These iconic taxi cabs have been roaming the city streets of London and other parts of the globe, transporting people for years. The TX4’s ten-year service run is coming to an end and being replaced by a new range extended electric taxi at the end of 2017.

To send off the classic TX4, the London Taxi Company has announced that it will be creating a run-out edition of 300 Limited Edition diesel TX4 cabs with a handful of them being given the ultra-exclusive treatment by a special designer.

That designer is Afzal Kahn, Founder and CEO of Kahn Design.

“There was only one person for the job. Afzal Kahn is famous for his original designs and willingness to push the boundaries and we admire his ability to capture the essence of a vehicles’ character. We believe he is the best designer to give this iconic vehicle the send off it deserves,” said an LTC spokesperson.

Kahn’s resume is impressive and makes him perfect for the job of creating the limited-run of specially-designed, ultra-luxury LTC diesel TX4 cabs. For almost two decades, Kahn has been creating and pioneering automotive designs for clients around the globe, including coach-built vehicles such as the handcrafted Vengeance and the six-wheel Flying Huntsman 6×6.

Afzal Kahn has also been featured by international media including television programs such as National Geographic’s ‘Supercar Megabuild’, and BBC’s ‘The One Show’. Car Dealer Magazine also awarded Kahn the Lifetime Achievement award for his work in the automotive industry.

“While it is sad to see a beautiful, iconic vehicle reach the end of its life, it is a great honour to be given the opportunity to refine and celebrate what is truly one of the most famous cars in the world. I look forward to embarking on a journey with a select few clients who wish to possess their own piece of British history,” said Afzal Kahn.

The newly-commissioned Afzal Kahn will be tasked with paying homage to the globally-known, classic styling of the LTC TX4 cab with the Last of Line Edition Black Cab. The upcoming limited-run of Last of Line Edition Black Cabs will have exclusive aspects such as a customized rooftop light-box, heritage-inspired paintwork, and high-end leather while integrating classic design cues.

The upcoming London Taxi Company Last of Line Edition Black Cab models could be limited to a few as five vehicles, each being completely bespoke and badged one of one. This limited-run of TX4 cabs are expected to be highly collectable and tailored to each owner’s specifications.

Source: A Kahn Design

