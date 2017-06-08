Take a POV Ride in the Bugatti Chiron during a Hill Climb!

Turbo sounds galore!
The Bugatti Chiron is nothing short of an impressive feat of automotive engineering and design. It’s essentially the pinnacle of high-performance, ultra-luxury motoring. It’s super-rare, super-expensive, and inspiring to see in-person.
At La Vie en Blue hill during the Prescott Speed Hill Climb, the 1,479 bhp, ‘BUG1’ Bugatti Chiron made a public appearance and put its power on display for all to enjoy.
While it didn’t go all-out with a sideways-sliding, tire-shredding run, it did fly through the hill climb course.
Thankfully, TheSUPERCARDRIVER had in-car footage of the run and it’s filled with brutal W-16, quad-turbocharger sounds.
Just listen.
Source: TheSUPERCARDRIVER YouTube