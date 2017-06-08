Bugatti

Take a POV Ride in the Bugatti Chiron during a Hill Climb!

Posted on

Bugatti Chiron Hill Climb

Turbo sounds galore!

The Bugatti Chiron is nothing short of an impressive feat of automotive engineering and design. It’s essentially the pinnacle of high-performance, ultra-luxury motoring. It’s super-rare, super-expensive, and inspiring to see in-person.

Bugatti Chiron Hill Climb

At La Vie en Blue hill during the Prescott Speed Hill Climb, the 1,479 bhp, ‘BUG1’ Bugatti Chiron made a public appearance and put its power on display for all to enjoy.

While it didn’t go all-out with a sideways-sliding, tire-shredding run, it did fly through the hill climb course.

Thankfully, TheSUPERCARDRIVER had in-car footage of the run and it’s filled with brutal W-16, quad-turbocharger sounds.

Just listen.

Source: TheSUPERCARDRIVER YouTube

Would you like to drive the quad-turbo W-16 Bugatti Chiron during a hill climb?

