Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition

Smooth style for a cruise.

The team at Project Kahn is no stranger to Land Rover Range Rover vehicles, and have been working on customizing and refining these SUVs for over 20 years. It’s safe to say that they know a thing or two about taking these SUVs to the next level in terms of style and comfort, and the latest Project Kahn Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Huntsman Edition shows that brilliantly.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition

This featured 2017 model features a special Santorini Black exterior with custom Silver detailing at the front, sides, and rear. A new LE (Luxury Edition) front bumper with integrated fog lights gives the Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition a smooth, wide look that’s further emphasized by the new front grille with 3-D mesh.

To complete the exterior transformation, the team at Project Kahn swapped out the factory wheels for a fresh set of 22 x 10.0 RS wheels wearing a contrasting Hyper Silver finish to grab attention. New 275/40/20 tires add a bit more testosterone to the SUV.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition

The high-end, classy look of the Range Rover Sport Huntsman Edition is echoed with a comfortable, custom-tailored interior that’s been refined by the in-house craftsmen that spend over 100 hours on each vehicle. Here, new 3-D Herringbone seats with silver top stitching and perforated leather greet customers at the front and rear. Even the center console and other aspects received the same treatment.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition

The new Project Kahn 2017 Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Huntsman Edition is currently available as a complete vehicle. Customers also have the option to custom-tailor their own vehicle with a variety of Project Kahn upgrades as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition Gallery

Source: Project Kahn

Do you like the clean, high-end look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman?

