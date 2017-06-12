Car Videos

Stupid Mercedes-Benz Driver, Meet Tree

Mercedes-Benz Crash in Las Vegas

What happened in Vegas isn’t staying in Vegas.

It’s probably not the best idea to be partying at a bar then try to show off with your car. Alcohol and driving does not mix, and it’s a surefire recipe for disaster. Just ask this guy who tried doing that in Las Vegas.

According to the YouTube uploader, a guy at Oddfellows in Las Vegas was showing off, hitting on women, probably inebriated, and just acting like a general douchebag when he decided to show off by doing a burnout in his Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Mercedes-Benz Crash in Las Vegas

“We were downtown at Las Vegas at a bar called Oddfellows. There was a guy there flaunting his money and showing off to everyone, bragging about his 600 dollar shoes, etc. Every girl was rejecting him and uninterested and basically told him to fuck off, including one of my close friends. He was most likely high on coke and drunk and started punching the electric box and freaking out over it. Then he said he was going to do a burnout. He ran to his car like he was on eye of the tiger, and the entire bar had their phones ready. Most of them were snapchatting it and timed out before the crash happened, or didn’t have a good angle. I happened to have a good angle and to my regret I was recording it vertically because I had no idea he was going to crash and that this was going to go viral.”

He may have spun the tires and made some smoke, but the man that everyone hated at the bar drove his Mercedes-Benz right into a tree on the sidewalk before speeding away. He left most of his bumper lying in the road after the crash, after driving off in embarrassment. Not only did his car take a big hit that night, but his ego probably did as well.

Source: Preston Graff YouTube

How great is it to see a cocky douchebag try and show off, only to crash their car?

