ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer

Drop that top and soak up the sun.

Temperatures are rising and the sun is shining. It’s the perfect time of year for a convertible, and ABT Sportsline is getting the Audi A5 Cabriolet ready for some fun with a range of engine upgrades, aero, wheels, and more.

First up and the most fun part of the program are the new engine tunes coming from the specially-developed ABT Power “New Generation” control unit. The 2.0-liter TFSI turbocharged inline-four gets a boost up to 252 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque – an increase in over 30-percent. For the smaller 2.0 TDI engine with 190 horsepower, stock, ABT Sportsline pushes it to 215 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque. The bigger, 3.0 TDI engine also gets a healthy dose of power with an output of 250 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque after the new tune.

While power may be the most fun and exciting part of the ABT Sportsline Audi A5 Cabriolet, there’s a whole other list of goodies to enjoy. Customers can pick from a range of 19- and 20-inch DR and ER-C alloy wheels along with 20-inch FR and GR alloys. ABT Sportsline offers a pretty diverse range of finishes as well such as Mystic Black, Gun-Metal, and Silverbullet along with more traditional Matte Black and Gloss Black styles. Each wheel can also be outfitted with high-performance tires for added grip and fun in the corners.

Currently, ABT Sportsline is developing an aerodynamics program to transform the exterior of the Audi A5 Cabriolet, but customers still have a long list of interior options. A striking entrance light is available that projects the ABT logo on the ground when entering/exiting the door using LED lights. New velour ABT floor mats add a high-end touch.

The entire range of upgrades from ABT Sportsline for the Audi A5 Cabriolet is currently available save for the aerodynamics kit, which is currently being developed.

ABT Sportsline Audi A5 Cabriolet Specifications

Engine: 2.0 TFSI
Maximum Horsepower: 252 / 185 kW
Maximum Torque: 324.5 lb-ft. / 440 Nm
-ABT Power “New Generation”

Engine: 2.0 TDI
Maximum Horsepower: 215 / 158 kW
Maximum Torque: 324.5 lb-ft. / 440 Nm
-ABT Power “New Generation”

Engine: 3.0 TDI
Maximum Horsepower: 250 / 184 kW
Maximum Torque: 331.5 lb-ft. / 450 Nm
-ABT Power “New Generation”

Wheels and Tires:
Wheels: DR, ER-C, FR, and GR alloy
Wheel Diameter: 19 to 20 inches
Tires: Optional high-performance

Interior:
-ABT entrance lighting
-ABT velour floor mats

Source: ABT Sportsline

Are you ready to hit summer with the 252-HP ABT Sportsline Audi A5 Cabriolet?

