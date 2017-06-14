BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels

Track exclusive.

The BMW M4 GTS is a pretty rare vehicle. With only 700 produced at a price tag upwards of $133,000, it not likely that you’ll be seeing many roaming the streets – or even the racetrack for that matter. These motorsport-inspired German monsters easily differentiate themselves compared to the standard M4, but none are like this white BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ wheels that’s owned by @william_jordan10.

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels

The Instagram-famous, Martini Racing wrapped M4 GTS is a sight to see with its aggressive body work and potent 493-horsepower, water-injected engine. This sports car is all about performance from the optimized aerodynamics and taught chassis to the modified powertrain. So, it was only appropriate that its new set of wheels reflected its exclusive, eye-catching, racing nature.

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels

The three-piece Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ wheels were the perfect fit. These technical forged wheels have a low overall weight thanks to their forged aluminum alloy construction, special step-lip rim halves, backpad pocketing, and weight-reduced recessed flange, making them perfect for the track-oriented BMW M4 GTS.

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels

For this BMW M4 GTS, these Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ wheels were individually designed to match the Acid Green accents found throughout the sports car. Each wheel features a Satin Kingsport Grey finish with PVD Black Titanium hardware and Acid Orange pin-striping around the edge. Up front, these CM16 Circuit+ wheels measure 20 x 9.5 while the rear comes in with a wider 20 x 11.5 setup for a bigger footprint where it counts.

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels

In a world of rare and exotic cars, it can often be hard to stand out. The Martini Racing BMW M4 GTS owned by @william_jordan10, however, stands in a league of its own thanks to these new Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4 GTS
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Kingsport Grey with Acid Orange pin-striping
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5
Wheel Options: Fully-exposed PVD Black Titanium hardware

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Is this Martini Racing BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ wheels a one-of-a-kind track star?

