Aftermarket Tuning News

Drop the Top and Get Wide with the Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder!

Posted on

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Supercharged widebody fury with nothing but the sky above.

You don’t buy a Lamborghini to go unnoticed. The exotic styling, white-knuckle performance, and high-end appeal draws attention with ease. The new Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, however, is for those that want to be the coolest kid in town and have the performance to back it all up.

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

The new Novitec N-Largo is a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder on steroids both literally and figuratively. The wedge-shaped, angular design has been taken to the next level thanks to a new aerodynamically-optimized widebody kit that gives the exotic a 204-cm girth. The kit starts out with a new front bumper with a sharp front blade flanked by two prominent intakes. Above, a new Novitec trunk lid features integrated air ducts for better stability at high speeds.

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

The new bumper flows into the extended Novitec N-Largo fenders that add 3 cm of width per side. The ventilated fenders help dissipate heat generated by the brakes and dive straight down where they are met by new rocker panels that feature a sharp, angular intake for the rear brakes. Here, the hour-glass shape comes into full display with new rear fenders that add 6 cm in width on each side. These tie in perfectly to the N-Largo Huracan’s fat rear bumper with integrated diffuser. Above, a dominating rear wing spoiler generates all sorts of downforce and can be had in a naked carbon fiber finish.

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Completing the exterior transformation of the Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder are new forged wheels. The Novitec NL2 wheels were the weapon of choice for this exotic and their five double-spoke alloys were made specifically for the Huracan Spyder. Up front, these black-finished wheels measure 20 x 9.0 with 245/30 ZR20 while the rear comes in with a staggered 21 x 12.5 setup and 325/25 ZR21 tires. A new set of Novitec Sport springs cut the ride height by 35 mm and can be paired up with the optional factory magnetorheological dampers for nimbler handling.

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

While the widebody is more than enough to grab attention or even scare others away, there’s more that is currently in development. Novitec is currently working on a new supercharger system for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder’s 5.2-liter V-10 engine that is expected to push output to 860 horsepower and 708 lb-ft. of torque. A range of exhaust systems are also available for the drop top machine including two INCONEL variants that cut weight down to a minimum.

As always, customers can use a variety of upholstery designs and materials to create their own lavish interior to show off with the top down.

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

The new Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is currently available in its widebody form while the supercharged engine upgrade is under development.

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 5.2-liters
Number of Cylinders: V-10
Aspiration: Supercharged
Maximum Horsepower: 860 / 633 kW
Maximum Torque: 708 lb-ft. / 960 Nm

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: Novitec NL2 forged alloy
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Front Tires: 245/30 ZR20
Rear Tires: 325/25 ZR21
Suspension: Novitec sport springs; 35 mm lower

Exterior:
-New front bumper
-Ventilated front trunk cover
-Extended front fenders with air vents; 3 cm wider
-Extended rocker panels
-Carbon fiber door mirror covers
-Extended rear fenders; 6 cm wider
-New rear bumper with integrated diffuser
-Rear aerofoil wing spoiler

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Gallery

Source: Novitec

Is the 806-HP widebody Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder the ultimate open-top exotic?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
463
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane -Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane
349
Aftermarket Tuning News

The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is the Ultimate Clubsport Machine
Schropp Tuning Mustang GT Schropp Tuning Mustang GT
325
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
288
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
285
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Aston Martin Vulcan Circuit of the Americas Aston Martin Vulcan Circuit of the Americas
228
Aston Martin

Here’s an Aston Martin Vulcan Owners Event at COTA!
Prior Design PD1 Prior Design PD1
226
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to hit the ‘Ring with the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit!
Range Rover J-Turn Fail Range Rover J-Turn Fail
220
Car Videos

Hey Guys, J-Turns are not Easy!
BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
214
BMW

Featured Fitment: Laguna Seca Blue M4 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1
207
Car Videos

This is the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 in Action!
To Top