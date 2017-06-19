Supercharged widebody fury with nothing but the sky above.

You don’t buy a Lamborghini to go unnoticed. The exotic styling, white-knuckle performance, and high-end appeal draws attention with ease. The new Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, however, is for those that want to be the coolest kid in town and have the performance to back it all up.

The new Novitec N-Largo is a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder on steroids both literally and figuratively. The wedge-shaped, angular design has been taken to the next level thanks to a new aerodynamically-optimized widebody kit that gives the exotic a 204-cm girth. The kit starts out with a new front bumper with a sharp front blade flanked by two prominent intakes. Above, a new Novitec trunk lid features integrated air ducts for better stability at high speeds.

The new bumper flows into the extended Novitec N-Largo fenders that add 3 cm of width per side. The ventilated fenders help dissipate heat generated by the brakes and dive straight down where they are met by new rocker panels that feature a sharp, angular intake for the rear brakes. Here, the hour-glass shape comes into full display with new rear fenders that add 6 cm in width on each side. These tie in perfectly to the N-Largo Huracan’s fat rear bumper with integrated diffuser. Above, a dominating rear wing spoiler generates all sorts of downforce and can be had in a naked carbon fiber finish.

Completing the exterior transformation of the Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder are new forged wheels. The Novitec NL2 wheels were the weapon of choice for this exotic and their five double-spoke alloys were made specifically for the Huracan Spyder. Up front, these black-finished wheels measure 20 x 9.0 with 245/30 ZR20 while the rear comes in with a staggered 21 x 12.5 setup and 325/25 ZR21 tires. A new set of Novitec Sport springs cut the ride height by 35 mm and can be paired up with the optional factory magnetorheological dampers for nimbler handling.

While the widebody is more than enough to grab attention or even scare others away, there’s more that is currently in development. Novitec is currently working on a new supercharger system for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder’s 5.2-liter V-10 engine that is expected to push output to 860 horsepower and 708 lb-ft. of torque. A range of exhaust systems are also available for the drop top machine including two INCONEL variants that cut weight down to a minimum.

As always, customers can use a variety of upholstery designs and materials to create their own lavish interior to show off with the top down.

The new Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is currently available in its widebody form while the supercharged engine upgrade is under development.

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2-liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 860 / 633 kW

Maximum Torque: 708 lb-ft. / 960 Nm

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec NL2 forged alloy

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Front Tires: 245/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 325/25 ZR21

Suspension: Novitec sport springs; 35 mm lower

Exterior:

-New front bumper

-Ventilated front trunk cover

-Extended front fenders with air vents; 3 cm wider

-Extended rocker panels

-Carbon fiber door mirror covers

-Extended rear fenders; 6 cm wider

-New rear bumper with integrated diffuser

-Rear aerofoil wing spoiler

Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Gallery

Source: Novitec

