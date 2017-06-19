Car Videos

More Reactions to the Lamborghini Mustang!

Lamborghini Mustang Reactions

People do some crazy things when they’re around super cars.

It’s not often that we get to see super cars and exotics unless you’re living in Monaco. So, when people come across them in public or at a show, they usually act in a surprised, excited way. Sometimes, however, that’s not the case.

Lamborghini Mustang Reactions

Although the.leviathan has since moved on from his Ferrari F430 nicknamed the “Lamborghini Mustang” and bought a McLaren 650S Spider, he still has tons of old footage from driving around Toronto. While digging through that old footage, he found some interesting reactions that he just had to share. They range from the excited to the head-scratching, including one from a traffic stop where the car could’ve been impounded had he been going 8 km/h faster.

If this video proves one thing, it’s that driving a super car is always interesting.

Source: the.leviathan

What was your favorite reaction to the Ferrari F430 aka Lamborghini Mustang?

