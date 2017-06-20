4x4 Exposure

Get Ready for the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

Posted on

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

Rugged and contemporary for a good time.

The Chelsea Truck Company is continuing to work their magic on the Jeep Wrangler and their latest model is built to have some fun. The new Hyper Green Black Hawk Edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 3.6 Chelsea Wide Track offers a wealth of luxury and stand-out style with Jeep’s rugged capability for a good time on or off the road.

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

The eye-catching Hyper Green paint is instantly contrasted by a Piano Black roof and the front and rear extended fenders with exposed bolt apertures and integrated vents. A clean, four-slot CTC grille with industrial mesh inserts matches the finish of the fenders. Below, a more purposeful front bumper has been fitted along with horizontal LED running lights, LED diamond bright running lights, and Tron ring lighting. Sitting above is a beefy Iron Man hood that allows the American SUV to show off its muscle.

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

In addition to the new body work, color, and lighting, the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Chelsea Wide Track also has the muscle for the trails where it counts. A new set of 17 x 7.5 1941DC wheels finished in Satin Black wear 285/70/17 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx are ready to handle any kind of terrain while Liquid Gold painted brake calipers peer from behind. At the rear, a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover proudly shows off its roots while a set of stainless steel quad cross-hair tailpipes give the SUV sit below.

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

Behind the privacy tinted glass, there’s a more inviting and comfortable cabin. The Chelsea Truck Company craftsman gave the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk a soft plus Black leather upholstery for the front and rear seats along with a refined center glove box. In addition, a new set of machined aluminum foot pedals, stainless steel door entry sill plates, and toughened rubber floor mats add a high-end level of ruggedness for those off-road excursions.

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon 3.6 Chelsea Wide Track is currently available for £64,995. Customers can also customize their Jeep Wrangler in three- and five-door versions as well.

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:
-Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold
-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover
-Front Grille Industrial Mesh
-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black
-Horizontal LED Running Lights
-LED Diamond Bright Headlights
-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4
-Privacy Tinted Glass
-Tron Ring Lighting
-4 Slot Chelsea Truck Company Grille (Black Hawk)
-Complete Front Bumper Replacement
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
-Iron Man Vented Bonnet
-Quad Crosshair Exhaust System with 100mm Tailpipes
-Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285x70x17″ All Terrain Tires – Set of 4
-Jeep 1941DC 7.5×17″ Alloy Wheels in Satin Black

Interior:
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Front & Rear Seats Quilted & Perforated with Matching Stitching
-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the rugged high-end look of the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Wide Track?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
471
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane -Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane
366
Aftermarket Tuning News

The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is the Ultimate Clubsport Machine
Schropp Tuning Mustang GT Schropp Tuning Mustang GT
335
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car
ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
304
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
295
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
Prior Design PD1 Prior Design PD1
253
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to hit the ‘Ring with the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit!
Aston Martin Vulcan Circuit of the Americas Aston Martin Vulcan Circuit of the Americas
239
Aston Martin

Here’s an Aston Martin Vulcan Owners Event at COTA!
Range Rover J-Turn Fail Range Rover J-Turn Fail
227
Car Videos

Hey Guys, J-Turns are not Easy!
BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
221
BMW

Featured Fitment: Laguna Seca Blue M4 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1
213
Car Videos

This is the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 in Action!
To Top