Get Ready for the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

Rugged and contemporary for a good time.

The Chelsea Truck Company is continuing to work their magic on the Jeep Wrangler and their latest model is built to have some fun. The new Hyper Green Black Hawk Edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 3.6 Chelsea Wide Track offers a wealth of luxury and stand-out style with Jeep’s rugged capability for a good time on or off the road.

The eye-catching Hyper Green paint is instantly contrasted by a Piano Black roof and the front and rear extended fenders with exposed bolt apertures and integrated vents. A clean, four-slot CTC grille with industrial mesh inserts matches the finish of the fenders. Below, a more purposeful front bumper has been fitted along with horizontal LED running lights, LED diamond bright running lights, and Tron ring lighting. Sitting above is a beefy Iron Man hood that allows the American SUV to show off its muscle.

In addition to the new body work, color, and lighting, the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Chelsea Wide Track also has the muscle for the trails where it counts. A new set of 17 x 7.5 1941DC wheels finished in Satin Black wear 285/70/17 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx are ready to handle any kind of terrain while Liquid Gold painted brake calipers peer from behind. At the rear, a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover proudly shows off its roots while a set of stainless steel quad cross-hair tailpipes give the SUV sit below.

Behind the privacy tinted glass, there’s a more inviting and comfortable cabin. The Chelsea Truck Company craftsman gave the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk a soft plus Black leather upholstery for the front and rear seats along with a refined center glove box. In addition, a new set of machined aluminum foot pedals, stainless steel door entry sill plates, and toughened rubber floor mats add a high-end level of ruggedness for those off-road excursions.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon 3.6 Chelsea Wide Track is currently available for £64,995. Customers can also customize their Jeep Wrangler in three- and five-door versions as well.

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:

-Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Front Grille Industrial Mesh

-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black

-Horizontal LED Running Lights

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4

-Privacy Tinted Glass

-Tron Ring Lighting

-4 Slot Chelsea Truck Company Grille (Black Hawk)

-Complete Front Bumper Replacement

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Iron Man Vented Bonnet

-Quad Crosshair Exhaust System with 100mm Tailpipes

-Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285x70x17″ All Terrain Tires – Set of 4

-Jeep 1941DC 7.5×17″ Alloy Wheels in Satin Black

Interior:

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Front & Rear Seats Quilted & Perforated with Matching Stitching

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track

Source: A Kahn Design

