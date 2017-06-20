Car Videos

Don’t be an Idiot. Torque your Lug Nuts Properly.

Posted on

Nissan 240SX Wheel Falls Off

This is why we can’t have nice things.

When you drive any kind of vehicle, you should really check and make sure that your wheels are secure and the lug nuts are properly torqued and tightened. Having a wheel come off while driving can be devastating and very dangerous. BUT WHO CARES, RIGHT?!

This Nissan 240SX that’s been modified to the gills with stuff found that out in a rainy parking lot, and we all feel for the abused car.

Nissan 240SX Wheel Falls Off

While attempting to drift in a wet parking lot and drive away, a wheel completely came off the 240SX and rolled down the sidewalk. That’s usually very, very bad. So, the group of friends came together, tried to jack it up in the wrong spot, then put the wheel back on. After finding the right jacking point, they decided that they could just secure the wheel temporarily by hand-tightening one lug nut. Not multiple lug nuts, A SINGLE ONE – TIGHTENED BY HAND.

That is just asking for it, even if you’re going a couple of feet. Sure enough, the wheel came off completely and rolled beneath the fender, causing significant body damage. The reaction is priceless.

Don’t be stupid.

Source: Shooting Cars YouTube

How stupid were these kids trying to secure a wheel by using only one hand-tightened lug nut?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
471
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane -Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane
366
Aftermarket Tuning News

The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is the Ultimate Clubsport Machine
Schropp Tuning Mustang GT Schropp Tuning Mustang GT
335
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car
ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
304
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
295
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
Prior Design PD1 Prior Design PD1
253
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to hit the ‘Ring with the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit!
Aston Martin Vulcan Circuit of the Americas Aston Martin Vulcan Circuit of the Americas
239
Aston Martin

Here’s an Aston Martin Vulcan Owners Event at COTA!
Range Rover J-Turn Fail Range Rover J-Turn Fail
227
Car Videos

Hey Guys, J-Turns are not Easy!
BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
221
BMW

Featured Fitment: Laguna Seca Blue M4 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1
213
Car Videos

This is the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 in Action!
To Top