A Kahn Design

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin DB11 with Kahn Monza Superleggera Wheels

Posted on

Aston Martin DB11 with Kahn Monza Superleggera Wheels

Classy British elegance.

There’s nothing like British class and elegance. The refined, stately culture also extends to their sports cars and super cars, and the new Aston Martin DB11 is a brilliant example. This handsome piece of automotive beauty has a modern touch with a dignified and refined aura in its own right, but these new Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels take it to the next level with some serious road presence.

Aston Martin DB11 with Kahn Monza Superleggera Wheels

There are a number of upgrades that can be performed on the Aston Martin DB11 that will make a difference visually or from in the driver’s seat. But, if you want to make the biggest difference, the wheels are the place to start. The team Kahn Design showed just what kind of impact they can have with their new Monza Superleggera wheels.

Aston Martin DB11 with Kahn Monza Superleggera Wheels

On this Aston Martin DB11, a fresh set of Kahn Monza Superleggera lightweight alloy wheels were installed in a large 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.5 rear setup. These five-twin-spoke alloys incorporate the factory Aston Martin center caps and wheel bolts for a clean, seamless look with some added visual muscle.

For this Black Aston Martin DB11, the new Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels were given a sharp Satin Black finish in the center of the spokes as well as the barrel while a Diamond finish on the outer barrel edge and outside spokes provides some eye-catching contrast. A new set of 255/35/21 front and 295/30/21 rear tires provide a sticky footprint.

Aston Martin DB11 with Kahn Monza Superleggera Wheels

Although there are a number of ways to upgrade the Aston Martin DB11, nothing really makes it stand out with confidence like this fresh set of Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Aston Martin DB11
Wheels: Kahn Monza Superleggera lightweight alloy
Wheel Finish: Satin Black with Diamond
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5
Front Tires: 255/35/21
Rear Tires: 295/30/21

Aston Martin DB11 with Kahn Monza Superleggera Wheels Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the look of the new Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels on this Aston Martin DB11?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
479
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane -Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane
370
Aftermarket Tuning News

The G-Power M3 GT2 S Hurricane is the Ultimate Clubsport Machine
Schropp Tuning Mustang GT Schropp Tuning Mustang GT
347
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car
ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
335
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
306
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
Prior Design PD1 Prior Design PD1
258
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to hit the ‘Ring with the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit!
Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
230
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
Range Rover J-Turn Fail Range Rover J-Turn Fail
230
Car Videos

Hey Guys, J-Turns are not Easy!
BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
230
BMW

Featured Fitment: Laguna Seca Blue M4 with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1
222
Car Videos

This is the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 in Action!
To Top