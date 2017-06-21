Classy British elegance.

There’s nothing like British class and elegance. The refined, stately culture also extends to their sports cars and super cars, and the new Aston Martin DB11 is a brilliant example. This handsome piece of automotive beauty has a modern touch with a dignified and refined aura in its own right, but these new Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels take it to the next level with some serious road presence.

There are a number of upgrades that can be performed on the Aston Martin DB11 that will make a difference visually or from in the driver’s seat. But, if you want to make the biggest difference, the wheels are the place to start. The team Kahn Design showed just what kind of impact they can have with their new Monza Superleggera wheels.

On this Aston Martin DB11, a fresh set of Kahn Monza Superleggera lightweight alloy wheels were installed in a large 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.5 rear setup. These five-twin-spoke alloys incorporate the factory Aston Martin center caps and wheel bolts for a clean, seamless look with some added visual muscle.

For this Black Aston Martin DB11, the new Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels were given a sharp Satin Black finish in the center of the spokes as well as the barrel while a Diamond finish on the outer barrel edge and outside spokes provides some eye-catching contrast. A new set of 255/35/21 front and 295/30/21 rear tires provide a sticky footprint.

Although there are a number of ways to upgrade the Aston Martin DB11, nothing really makes it stand out with confidence like this fresh set of Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Aston Martin DB11

Wheels: Kahn Monza Superleggera lightweight alloy

Wheel Finish: Satin Black with Diamond

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5

Front Tires: 255/35/21

Rear Tires: 295/30/21

Aston Martin DB11 with Kahn Monza Superleggera Wheels Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the look of the new Kahn Monza Superleggera wheels on this Aston Martin DB11?