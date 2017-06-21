Let’s Kick it at Spa with the Jaguar XJR-12!

Group C Monster.

Group C yielded some great cars, one of them being the 1990 Jaguar XJR-12 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans that same year. It tipped the scales at less than 2,000 lbs. had a 7.0-liter V-12 making 730 horsepower, and could hit 229 mph.

It was an impressive vehicle, but it’s not often that you see it on the track anymore. Thankfully, when one was at Spa Francorchamps, NM2255 Car HD Videos was on-hand to capture this V-12 monster making all sorts of lovely noises and having itself a time on the track.

All for our enjoyment.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Would you like a chance at driving the Jaguar XJR-12 at Spa Francorchamps?