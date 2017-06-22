A perfect mix of sport and style.

If you want more performance and athleticism in your Porsche 911 without getting into the GT3, then the 911 Carrera GTS is perfect for you. The rear-wheel drive, wide bodied 911 packs more power, aggressive styling, better performance, and sharper dynamics. There’s a lot to like, especially when they’re wearing a new set of Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ wheels.

This Black Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is an intimidating sports car in its own right with its dark character, louder and more powerful flat-six engine, and eye-catching design. There’s a lot of fun to be had with this sports car, and turning heads with its new Brixton Forged wheels is part of it.

Sport and athleticism are a part of the DNA in the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, which is why the one-piece Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ wheels are the perfect fit. These lightweight forged alloy wheels are designed to keep rotating mass at the wheel hub to a minimum for better overall performance from acceleration to braking, and even fuel economy.

On this Black Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, a set of Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup for a larger footprint where it counts. Each wheel wears a Fine Texture Satin Black finish for a high-end Black-on-Black look. Each wheel is also mounted using a center locking system that helps shed weight even further.

It may not be the Porsche 911 GT3, but you can bet that this 911 Carrera GTS turns just as many heads with its new set of Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Wheels: Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Fine Texture Satin Black

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

Wheel Options: Center lock

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

