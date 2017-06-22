Alfa Romeo

Close your Eyes and Listen to this Alfa Romeo 4C with a Formula 3000 Engine

Posted on

Alfa Romeo 4C Zytek V-8

Oh the sounds.

Last year, we showed you a video of the hardcore, race-spec Alfa Romeo 4C owned by Marco Gramenzi and built by Picchino Racing as it tackled the 2016 Trogeo Vallecamonica Italian hillclimb. This year, it’s back and even more impressive.

Alfa Romeo 4C Zytek V-8

The Alfa Romeo 4C is now powered by a Zytek 3.0-liter V-8 engine – the same that’s used in various Formula 3000 cars – instead of the turbocharged inline-four from last year. This 450-horsepower, high-revving engine has the job of moving this 1,543-lb. race car and its redesigned body kit and aerodynamics, and does so exceptionally well.

At the 2017 Verzegnis – Sella Chianzutan hillclimb, the 4C was caught testing and showing off that potent V-8 engine.

Just close your eyes, turn up the volume, and enjoy that sound.

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube

Do you like the sounds of the 3.0-liter Zytek V-8 in this Alfa Romeo 4C?

Comments

