Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Change your freaking Oil!

Posted on

Friday FAIL: Change your Oil!

Some people shouldn’t own cars.

Vehicles require basic maintenance. Changing your oil is probably the most important and relatively easiest way to ensure that your engine and vehicle last. You can do it yourself most of the time, and if you can’t, it’s easy to get done at a dealership or shop.

There’s no excuse not to change your oil. When you don’t it turns to sludge and just ruins your engine. We’ve seen some horribly-maintained vehicles, but this Volkswagen takes the cake.

Friday FAIL: Change your Oil!

The owner had not changed the oil for so long, that it had turned to a coagulated mess of goop that slowly drained out of the oil pan. It was so old and bad, that the mechanics could actually touch it and play with it as it drained and not get messy.

We understand forgetting about changing your oil, and even being too lazy to get it done to a point, but this is utterly insane. We’re not even sure if/how this engine was able to run at all with oil like this.

Change your damn oil on time!

Source: Dan McDonald YouTube

Is this the worst oil that you’ve ever seen come out of a vehicle?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
491
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
365
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Schropp Tuning Mustang GT Schropp Tuning Mustang GT
355
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Schropp Tuning Ford Mustang is a German Muscle Car
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
324
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
Prior Design PD1 Prior Design PD1
282
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to hit the ‘Ring with the Prior Design McLaren 570S PD1 Aero Kit!
Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
242
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1
230
Car Videos

This is the Lamborghini Murcielago 670 R-SV GT1 in Action!
Friday FAIL: Pothole Damages Cars Friday FAIL: Pothole Damages Cars
222
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: A Pothole Takes Out some Cars!
Huddersfield Town Championship Game Huddersfield Town Championship Game
217
Features

Backed by a Larger Fanbase, Huddersfield Heads to the Final
N-Largo Ferrari 488 N-Largo Ferrari 488
215
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new Widebody Novitec N-Largo is the ultimate Ferrari 488
To Top