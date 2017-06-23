Featured Fitment: Porsche Boxster Spyder with PUR FL26 Wheels

Time to hit the pavement for summer.

The sun is out, the temps are up, and the top is down on this Porsche Boxster Spyder. This isn’t your average mid-engined German sports car, though. This athletic machine has a couple of new goodies including a new set of PUR FL26 wheels from SR Auto Group that make it even more exciting in the corners on a bright summer day.

The team at SR Auto Group took this Porsche Boxster Spyder to a new level of fun with some simple, yet effective upgrades. The 2,811-lb. curb weight made it the lightest Porsche model at the time, and its 3220-horsepower flat-six was more than happy to get things moving quickly. A more taught factory suspension also made carving up corners an absolute blast.

By itself, it’s one of the best summer cars you can buy. SR Auto Group made it even better by adding in a new KW adjustable suspension that optimizes handling even more. A new front lip and paint-matched side vents borrowed from the Cayman GT4 reduce lift and give the drop-top a more aggressive face.

The hardcore Boxster Spyder also got some new shoes. SR Auto Group installed a new set of PUR FL26 flow forged wheels. These ten-spoke, directional wheels have a lightweight one-piece construction and a blade-like look that’s perfect for the open-air.

On this Porsche Boxster Spyder, the PUR FL26 wheels were installed in a 20 x 8.5 front and 20 x 10.5 rear setup for a bit of extra grip where it counts. Each wheel also wears a smooth Euro Silver finish that complements the classic GT Silver Metallic paint.

If there was ever a car that was perfect for speeding around and enjoying summer, this Porsche Boxster Spyder with PUR FL26 wheels by SR Auto Group has to be it.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche Boxster Spyder

Wheels: PUR FL26 flow formed alloy

Wheel Finish: Euro Silver

Front Wheels: 20 x 8.5

Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 20

Other Upgrades:

Suspension: KW adjustable springs

Exterior: Porsche Cayman GT4 front lip and side vents

Source: SR Auto Group

Is this Porsche Boxster Spyder with PUR FL26 wheels by SR Auto Group the perfect summer car?