Check out the Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Edition

Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Edition

Monochrome style.

There’s a lot that you can do to upgrade and modify a Land Rover Range Rover, and the team at Project Kahn know these vehicles inside and out. Their latest Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 Vogue Huntsman Colors Edition isn’t overly flashy or extreme, but clean, confident, and cool.

The Santorini Black Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Edition features a new pair of 600LE front and rear bumpers in carbon composite that lend a smooth, wide look. Up front, a new double-vented floating grille with 3-D mesh matches the mesh design of the new bumper for a commanding presence. At the rear, a new stainless steel quad cross-hair exhaust system proudly sits and provides a more muscular aesthetic. To finish off the body work, new Kahn branding was installed on the rear and fenders without taking away from the clean look.

Also adding to the overall presence of the Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Edition are a new set of RS600 wheels. These massive 22 x 9.5 wheels with 285/35/22 tires are finished in Silver Platinum and perfectly fill in the mighty fenders of the SUV. Each of the brake calipers have also received a fresh coat of paint and peer through the numerous spokes of the RS600 wheels in motion.

There’s also a lot to like inside of the Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Edition. Here, passengers are met by a set of stainless steel door entry sill plates as they sit in the perforated black leather-trimmed front and rear seats. Drivers benefit from a new set of machined and ventilated aluminum pedals as well as a Red enamel key ring with the Kahn logo.

This featured Project Kahn Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 Vogue Huntsman Colors Edition is currently available for £83,995. Customers also have the option of customizing their own Range Rover vehicle if they so choose.

Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-600LE Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
-Front Grille with 3D Mesh – Double Vented
-RS600 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ in Silver Platinum
-Fitted with 285x35x22″ Tires
-Front & Rear Seats in Perforated Black Leather
-Painted Brake Calipers (Available in a Choice of Colors)
-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding
-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

Interior:
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

