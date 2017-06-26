This Audi RS6 Avant is Actually a Dog!

“They’re driving an ’84… sheep dog”

We love cars. We love dogs. We also love the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber’. So, this fabric-covered ‘Mutts Cutts’ Audi RS6 Avant that was part of the StreetGasm 2000 Supercar rally from Amsterdam to Valencia was easily one of our favorites.

In the legendary comedy classic, ‘Dumb and Dumber’, the two main characters, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, drive a giant sheepdog van across country to return a briefcase to a woman that Lloyd has fallen in love with. The stupid-looking dog-grooming van has since become an iconic movie vehicle, and has inspired the design of this Audi RS6 Avant.

This ‘Dumb and Dumber’ tribute car was quite the star at the StreetGasm 2000 Supercar rally and garnered quite a bit of attention from the crowd, with one little girl petting the dog. Making this even better is the fact that the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine has an Akrapovic exhaust strapped on to make all sorts of wonderful noises.

Source: DutchMotorsport YouTube

How awesome is this ‘Mutts Cutts’ Audi RS6 Avant?