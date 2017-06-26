Audi

This Audi RS6 Avant is Actually a Dog!

Posted on

Mutts and Cutts Audi RS6 Avant

“They’re driving an ’84… sheep dog”

We love cars. We love dogs. We also love the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber’. So, this fabric-covered ‘Mutts Cutts’ Audi RS6 Avant that was part of the StreetGasm 2000 Supercar rally from Amsterdam to Valencia was easily one of our favorites.

Mutts and Cutts Audi RS6 Avant

In the legendary comedy classic, ‘Dumb and Dumber’, the two main characters, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, drive a giant sheepdog van across country to return a briefcase to a woman that Lloyd has fallen in love with. The stupid-looking dog-grooming van has since become an iconic movie vehicle, and has inspired the design of this Audi RS6 Avant.

This ‘Dumb and Dumber’ tribute car was quite the star at the StreetGasm 2000 Supercar rally and garnered quite a bit of attention from the crowd, with one little girl petting the dog. Making this even better is the fact that the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine has an Akrapovic exhaust strapped on to make all sorts of wonderful noises.

Source: DutchMotorsport YouTube

How awesome is this ‘Mutts Cutts’ Audi RS6 Avant?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
513
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
452
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
341
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
274
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+
233
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Nissan GT-R with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
N-Largo Ferrari 488 N-Largo Ferrari 488
229
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new Widebody Novitec N-Largo is the ultimate Ferrari 488
Lexus RC F Brixton Forged Wheels Lexus RC F Brixton Forged Wheels
225
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels
Red Bull Racing Caravan Racing Red Bull Racing Caravan Racing
222
Aston Martin

Let’s have a Formula 1 Caravan Race with Red Bull!
BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+
219
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels
Kurt Kahl Kia Design Center America Kurt Kahl Kia Design Center America
205
Features

The Exclusive Interview with Kurt Kahl of Kia Design Center America
To Top