2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed

The 9th annual charity event to benefit the Diabetes Research Institute.

Thousands of people lined the streets in the town of Glen Cove, NY, as the roar of engines filled the air. Instead of signaling the end of the car show season in September, the 2017 event kicked the season off on Sunday, June 4th with a bang.

The annual event was hosted and produced by Joe LaPadula and Jon Holzer of Martino Auto Concepts/MAC Auto Couture of Glen Cove, NY in an effort to raise money for the Diabetes Research Institute and their search of a cure. Since its inception, the show has helped raise over $534,000 for the Diabetes Research Institute and spread greater awareness through the octane-filled car show.

“It’s a great day for the community of Glen Cove, a great day for car buffs and a great day for the Diabetes Research Institute,” said Joe LaPadula of Martino Auto Concepts. He added, “We are proud to support the Diabetes Research Institute and to help educate the public about this disease through this exciting event.”

The event, the crowd, and the array of vehicles lining the business district of the Long Island town grows every year, and 2017 saw some of the biggest stars yet. 2017 was the year of the hypercar at Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock with two Ferrari LaFerrari, two McLaren P1s, a Porsche 918 Spyder, Maserati MC12, and the classic Ferrari Enzo. Throw in a pair of Ferrari F12tdf and brand-new Acura NSX, and track-spec Porsches, and you have quite the show between that handful of cars.

However, that was only a small portion of the show. BMWs new and old, stock and modded to the gills lined the streets alongside roaring Lamborghinis of the rare variety with their Tricolore markings and Superleggera or SuperVeloce branding. Even the newest from Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, and BMW were on hand to wow show-goers from dealerships around Long Island. The JDM fans were also driving through with their right-hand-drive skylines, GT-Rs, and even the legendary Supra right next to some serious American muscle.

While cars were the stars of the 9th annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock, music filled the air from The Lazy Dogs and The Matt Grabowski Band, creating a welcoming family atmosphere. Joe Manfredi from the Old Westbury Web Radio emceed the show, which culminated in a presentation on stage with Glen Cove Councilman Roderick Watson, Glen Cove Councilman Tim Tenke, event Co-chair Jon Holzer, Nassau County Legislator and DRIF NE Region board member Delia DeRiggi -Whitton, Glen Cove Mayor Reggie Spinello, event Co-chair Joe LaPadula, Glen Cove Councilman Nick DiLeo Jr., Glen Cove Councilwoman Pam Panzenback, and event committee member Anthony Jimenez on stage.

After nine years of the Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock, it’s hard to imagine the show getting any better, but each year outdoes the last. With that comes more donations and exposure to the Diabetes Research Institute and their search for a cure. We can only imagine what 2018 will hold for Glen Cove and Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock!

If you would like to donate to the Diabetes Research Institute, please visit their website.

We’d like to extend a special thanks to Joe Lapadula and Jon Holzer of Martino Auto Concepts, all the volunteers, sponsors, and organizers for putting on another amazing, successful event. We cannot wait for next year!

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Gallery

Photography by Ryan Konko – MotoringExposure.com

What was your favorite car at the 2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock?