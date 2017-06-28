ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels

BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels

Sakhir Orange Style.

Today, most cars are either Silver, White, or Black. It’s bland and boring, and sucks the fun out of vehicles. Not the BMW M3. This German sports car comes with a rainbow of colors including some optional eye-catchers such as Sakhir Orange. This F80 BMW M3 is quite the looker in its own right, but it’s even more of a star with its new set of ADV.1 forged wheels.

BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels

The BMW M3 is all about performance and takes the 3-Series platform to the next level with its array of upgrades inside and out. Under the hood, its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six spits out 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to hit 60 mph in a mere 4.1 seconds and hit a 155 mph top speed.

BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels

That’s a recipe for fun, especially on the track, which is why these ADV10.0 Track Function CS forged wheels were perfect for the German sports sedan. These three-piece forged alloys keep weight to a minimum for better overall performance without sacrificing strength characteristics that are essential for track time. The ADV10.0 Track Function CS wheels offer a different take on the classic motorsport Y-spoke design and integrate a step-lip style.

BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels

On this Sakhir Orange BMW M3, the ADV10.0 Track Function CS wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. The Brushed Aluminum with Clear finish on the centers with Polished Aluminum with Clear finish on the lips help make the wheels stand out with the vibrant Sakhir Orange paint. Finishing it off is 50/50 Exposed Titanium hardware that further adds to the lightweight motorsport look.

BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels

In the world of the mundane and boring automobile, this Sakhir Orange BMW M3 with its ADV10.0 Track Function CS wheels stand out with pride and performance.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M3
Wheels: ADV10.0 Track Function CS three-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Brushed Aluminum with Clear center/Polished Aluminum with Clear lips
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0
Wheel Options: 50/50 Exposed Titanium hardware

BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the ADV10.0 Track Function CS wheels on this Sakhir Orange BMW M3?

