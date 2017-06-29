Featured Fitment: Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Wheels

Brixton Forged

Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Lightweight performance.

The Ferrari 488 GTB may be the new and exciting thing that everyone is talking about, but the 458 Italia is still quite the awe-inspiring exotic. Its styling still holds up better than most super cars and its naturally-aspirated performance puts smiles on everyone’s faces. This Ferrari 458 Italia is even better thanks to a fresh set of Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Wheels

There’s a whole lot to like about the Ferrari 458 Italia. The sleek, wedge-shaped profile and curvaceous design makes it stand out from the crowd of outrageous exotics. Under the hood, the naturally-aspirated 4.5-liter V-8 engine makes 562 horsepower at 9,000 RPM and 398 lb-ft. of torque at 6,000 RPM, screaming for days with its high-revving nature.

Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Wheels

It’s exotic and intoxicating in every sense, and is even better on the eyes with its new set of Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece forged wheels are made from a single piece of 6061-T6 aluminum alloy. The five twin-spoke wheels have a slight concave and numerous weight-saving measures such as backpad pocketing for better overall performance, making them perfect for a super car.

Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Here, the Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.5 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup to emphasize the wedge-shaped profile of the 458 Italia. Each wheel boasts a smooth Fine Texture ODB finish that adds just the right amount of contrast to the vibrant Red body. To finish off the fitment, the entire super car was lowered by a new Novitec adjustable suspension for an aggressive, athletic stance.

Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Even though the newer 488 GTB is out terrorizing the streets, this Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels isn’t going anywhere for quite a while.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 458 Italia
Wheels: Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Fine Texture ODB
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Other Upgrades: Novitec adjustable suspension

Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the Fine Texture ODB Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels on this Ferrari 458 Italia?

