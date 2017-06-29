Featured Fitment: Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Wheels

Lightweight performance.

The Ferrari 488 GTB may be the new and exciting thing that everyone is talking about, but the 458 Italia is still quite the awe-inspiring exotic. Its styling still holds up better than most super cars and its naturally-aspirated performance puts smiles on everyone’s faces. This Ferrari 458 Italia is even better thanks to a fresh set of Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels.

There’s a whole lot to like about the Ferrari 458 Italia. The sleek, wedge-shaped profile and curvaceous design makes it stand out from the crowd of outrageous exotics. Under the hood, the naturally-aspirated 4.5-liter V-8 engine makes 562 horsepower at 9,000 RPM and 398 lb-ft. of torque at 6,000 RPM, screaming for days with its high-revving nature.

It’s exotic and intoxicating in every sense, and is even better on the eyes with its new set of Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece forged wheels are made from a single piece of 6061-T6 aluminum alloy. The five twin-spoke wheels have a slight concave and numerous weight-saving measures such as backpad pocketing for better overall performance, making them perfect for a super car.

Here, the Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.5 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup to emphasize the wedge-shaped profile of the 458 Italia. Each wheel boasts a smooth Fine Texture ODB finish that adds just the right amount of contrast to the vibrant Red body. To finish off the fitment, the entire super car was lowered by a new Novitec adjustable suspension for an aggressive, athletic stance.

Even though the newer 488 GTB is out terrorizing the streets, this Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ wheels isn’t going anywhere for quite a while.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 458 Italia

Wheels: Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Fine Texture ODB

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Other Upgrades: Novitec adjustable suspension

Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

