Acura

Watch Katherine Legge Rip some Donuts in the Acura NSX!

Posted on

Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts

Turning tires into smoke.

There aren’t too many Acura NSX flying around the United States yet, but IMSA driver, Katherine Legge has become quite familiar with them. For the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, she’s driving the Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 and doing a damn good job behind the wheel.

Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts

At the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix, Legge and her co-pilot, Andy Lally, took home a first place finish in their class. The only problem was that Lally was behind the wheel for the checkered flag and got to do the victory burnout.

So, Donut Media gave Legge the opportunity to celebrate her win by putting her in the driver’s seat of a new Acura NSX and letting her roast some tires.

We need to go out and win some races now.

Source: Donut Media

What do you think of these crazy burnouts by Katherine Legge in an Acura NSX?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record Lazante Motorsport McLaren P1 LM Nurburgring Record
531
Car Videos

Watch the Monster McLaren P1 LM Destroy the Nürburgring!
ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
494
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track
356
4x4 Exposure

The Land Rover Defender 110 XS 6.2 V8 Chelsea Wide Track is Power and Style
Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
290
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+ GT-R Brixton Forged CM10 Ultrasport+
254
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Nissan GT-R with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+
250
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels
Lexus RC F Brixton Forged Wheels Lexus RC F Brixton Forged Wheels
246
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lexus RC F with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels
N-Largo Ferrari 488 N-Largo Ferrari 488
243
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new Widebody Novitec N-Largo is the ultimate Ferrari 488
Red Bull Racing Caravan Racing Red Bull Racing Caravan Racing
238
Aston Martin

Let’s have a Formula 1 Caravan Race with Red Bull!
Kurt Kahl Kia Design Center America Kurt Kahl Kia Design Center America
234
Features

The Exclusive Interview with Kurt Kahl of Kia Design Center America
To Top