Watch Katherine Legge Rip some Donuts in the Acura NSX!

There aren’t too many Acura NSX flying around the United States yet, but IMSA driver, Katherine Legge has become quite familiar with them. For the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, she’s driving the Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 and doing a damn good job behind the wheel.

At the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix, Legge and her co-pilot, Andy Lally, took home a first place finish in their class. The only problem was that Lally was behind the wheel for the checkered flag and got to do the victory burnout.

So, Donut Media gave Legge the opportunity to celebrate her win by putting her in the driver’s seat of a new Acura NSX and letting her roast some tires.

