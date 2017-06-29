Watch this Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera drift an On-Ramp!

This is pretty cool.

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggeras aren’t really known for their ability to go sideways, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take them out for a nice little drift.

On this freeway on-ramp with no traffic, one Gallardo Superleggera driver decided to get on the highway in a way that was a bit more exciting. Instead of slowly going around the curve, they decided to let all 562 horsepower hit the pavement in the 2,954-lb. super car and shred some tires in the process.

While we don’t ever suggest trying this on public roads, this professionally-filmed stunt looked like a hell of a lot of fun.

Source: BrianZuk

Do you think you could drift this on-ramp in a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera?