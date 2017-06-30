Get Ready for the More Hardcore Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Making the track-spec exotic even better.

In 2015, the Aston Martin Vulcan was unveiled as a track-only, race-spec super car for select customers with a fat price tag. Only 24 were made with customers being given professional racing instruction and track time at various circuits across the globe to take full advantage of their cars. Now, they’re getting even better with the new Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro upgrade package.

“When we first conceived the Aston Martin Vulcan it was to create something that expressed Aston Martin’s wilder side. The result was an ultimate track car – one free from the regulations and constraints of World Championship competition,” said Aston Martin Vice President and Chief Special Operations Officer, David King. “A flight of fantasy, if you like. But one we could share with our keenest customers. Like anything with a motorsport mindset, once we’d built and delivered all 24 Vulcans we started thinking about how to make it quicker. And so the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro was born. The shorter gearing makes for truly explosive acceleration between the corners, while the aero package’s increased downforce and improved balance gives our customers the all-important confidence to explore the extraordinary performance on offer.”

The new Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro takes many of the engineering knowledge gained from the brand’s success in racing and applies them to the Vulcan, resulting in even more incredible performance. Under the hood, owners gain shorter gearing that allows the 820 bhp monster to accelerate even quicker.

Aerodynamics are a key part of the new upgrade program for the Vulcan. Up front, a new pair of dive planes on either side of the fascia work with the large front splitter with turning vanes to reduce lift and redirect air. New louvres sit above both of the front wheels and extract hot air from the brakes and tires to reduce lift beneath the car. A new carbon fiber lay-up and core cut 11 lbs. of weight as well.

The rear of the new Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro is dominated by a new rear wing with a dual-plane setup. The main part of the wing has a 20 mm ‘Gurney’ flap that work alongside slotted endplates with 15 mm Gurneys to generate an insane amount of downforce.

With the new Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro upgrades, the track-spec car generates a whopping 2,950 lb-ft. of downforce compared to the 2,323 lb-ft. in the standard Vulcan. That’s also more than the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE’s 2,289 lb-ft. of downforce. Not only does the new aero generate more downforce, but it also helps balance the Vulcan out and bring the Center of Pressure closer to the middle of the vehicle. With the new AMR Pro aero, the center is 47% compared to 41.5% in the standard model.

“I’ve been fortunate to drive the Aston Martin Vulcan throughout its development programme and at the numerous customer events held since the cars were delivered. It’s an incredible car in every respect – looks, sound and of course, performance,” said Aston Martin Racing works driver and driving instructor, Darren Turner. “We worked hard to ensure it’s not a monster to drive, so it was important the AMR Pro upgrade remains true to that objective. By increasing the overall level of downforce front and rear, but also improving the balance of the car we’ve done just that. Together with the shortened gearing, which makes it even more punchy when you accelerate through the gears, the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro feels more agile and responsive to steering inputs. When you get the aero working through a fast corner it really is an unbelievable feeling. I can’t wait to see the customers’ faces when they experience it for themselves!”

The new Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro is making its debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Customers can have their AMR Pro upgrade package installed by Q by Aston Martin Advanced Operations, with the first few already being undertaken. The first customer cars are set to be completed by autumn.

Source: Aston Martin

