The new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is Just Absurd

The fastest and most powerful street-legal 911, ever.

Porsche is known for making great everyday sports cars with their 911 range. They offer comfort, some capability, and sport. But sometimes, they turn their amps up to 11 and the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is driving for those that crave the extreme.

Not all drivers will be able to take advantage of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS because not all drivers will be able to handle the absolute insanity coming from the rear-mounted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six. The new 3.8-liter flat-six is based on the unit found in the 911 Turbo S but has way bigger balls. A pair of larger turbochargers churn up more boost pressure while a new additional cooling system sprays the intercoolers with water when temperatures reach a certain limit. In total, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS generates 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque – an increase of 80 horsepower and 37 lb-ft. of torque compared to the 2011 911 GT2 RS model.

To handle that kind of insane power, the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS was equipped with a special GT seven-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox. This enables the new monster to reach 60 mph from rest in just 2.7 seconds while top speed is all the way back at 211 mph. During that time, lovely flat-six tones are emitted from the lightweight titanium exhaust that cuts 15 lbs. compared to the 911 Turbo.

Power may grab the headlines but the chassis is what makes the Porsche 911 GT2 RS the track-focused widowmaker that requires a skilled hand. Its motorsport-derived setup takes advantage of rear-axle steering and center-locking staggered wheels equipped with 265/35 ZR20 front and 325/30 ZR21 UHP tires at the rear. Porsche Ceramic Composite (PCCB) brakes come standard and provide fade-free stopping power. Even the electronics such as the stability management system can be tuned for spirited driving fun.

Aerodynamics also take the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to the next level with their in-your-face, athletic presence. The entire body features an array of air intakes and outlets along with spoilers and splitters at the front and rear, culminating in the massive wing that dominates the rear. Many of the components such as the front fenders, rear quarter panels, wheel housing vents, Porsche Design side mirror shells, and more are made from lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). Even the front luggage lid is made from carbon fiber to cut weight while the roof is made from magnesium that reduces the center of gravity, leading to a 3,241-lb. weight.

But for those that desire even more performance, the $31,000 Weissach package is available as an option. Checking this box on the order sheet sheds another 40 pounds by adding on new carbon fiber parts including a carbon fiber roof, anti-roll bars, and end links. Forged magnesium wheels are also included that cut more than 25 lbs. of unsprung weight. As part of the Weissach package, the carbon fiber is left mostly exposed on the roof and front hood save for a small centrally-placed decorative strip.

Inside, the dedication to motorsport is clear. The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is dominated by red Alcantara mixed with black leather and carbon fiber trim. The centerpiece is the GT2 RS sport steering wheel with shift paddles on either side. Holding driver and passenger in place are full bucket seats with carbon fiber reinforced backrests and massive side bolsters. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system comes standard and aside from the communication aspect, it records laps and driving data for drivers. Those that opt for the Chrono Package get a few more PCM features such as a performance display for lap times as well as a dashboard-mounted stopwatch.

As an added bonus, owners of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be able to order an exclusive 911 GT2 RS Chronograph timepiece. The watch comes from a three-year collaboration between Porsche Design and Porsche Motorsport to create an accessory that perfectly complements the hardcore sports car. A caliber 01.200 is used and includes a flyback function, load-path-optimized movement bridge, and COSC certificate of authenticity. A titanium housing is used along with a carbon fiber clock face and tungsten winding rotor that matches the wheels of the GT2 RS. The display is also modeled after the instrument cluster. Each timepiece will be produced and customized alongside the customer’s Porsche 911 GT2 RS vehicle and to customer specification.

The new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be available with a $293.200 base MSRP and come with a $1,050 delivery fee. The Weissach package adds on another $31,000. US dealers will begin seeing the new 911 GT2 RS in early 2018.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 3.8 liters
Number of Cylinders: Flat-six
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 700
Maximum Torque: 553 lb-ft.

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.7 seconds
Top Speed: 211 mph

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Gallery

Source: Porsche

Is the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS the ultimate high-performance road-legal 911 ever made?

