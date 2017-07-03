Car Videos

Enjoy some Smokey Fun from the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts

Time to burn some rubber!

One of the greatest automotive events of the year was just held and aired live across the globe on YouTube. If you were living under a rock and missed out on the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, you missed a crazy weekend of cars.

Thankfully, the event was covered like crazy and YouTube-famous car guys like Marchettino were able to capture some highlights for us to enjoy.

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts

This compilation showcases a few of the exotics and factory models from the weekend ripping some serious burnouts and donuts before and after their runs up the hill. It’s an overload of octane and power assaulting the narrow strip of pavement up the legendary hill, and it’s so much fun to watch.

So, sit back and enjoy the vulgar display of power!

Source: Marchettino

What was one of your favorite cars shown at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

