Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Atlantis Blue shine.

The BMW M3 is the benchmark sports car for a reason. For more than 30 years, it has provided drivers with an engaging, well-balanced, performance machine that is the definition of what a sports car should be. This Atlantis Blue F80 BMW M3 owned by @dubsesd is just that and more with its exotic looks, Brixton Forged wheels, and various array of upgrades.

The new F80 BMW M3 takes a step towards the future with its smaller, turbocharged engine packing more power than ever before. The force-fed 3.0-liter inline-six serves up a thrilling 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque that allows it to reach 62 mph from rest in just 4.3 seconds in stock form. Here, things are a bit more thrilling thanks to the OEM M Performance package alongside an Akrapovic and Fabspeed exhaust system that cuts down on backpressure and turns up the noise.

Power is only part of the equation with the BMW M3. Part of what makes it such a brilliant driver’s car is its sharp chassis. This Atlantis Blue beast takes that to the next level with the factory carbon ceramic brakes and a new KW Automotive suspension to create a precise driving experience in the corners. Making it even better are the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ lightweight wheels.

The Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels are made from a single piece of 6061-T6 aerospace-grade forged aluminum alloy. This lightweight construction keeps rotating mass at the wheel hub to a minimum, leading to better acceleration, handling, braking, steering, and fuel economy.

Here, the Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup with a 120-grit Brushed Smoke Black color and Gloss Clear finish. This provides the perfect amount of contrast to the Atlantis Blue exterior and works seamlessly with the 3DDesign carbon fiber aerodynamics.

The BMW M3 may be a well-balanced driving machine, but this Atlantis Blue M3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Utlrasport+ wheels does the perfect job of shifting that balance between performance and style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F80 BMW M3
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ one-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: 120-Grit Brushed Smoke Black (Gloss Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Utlrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Owner/Build Credit: @dubsesd

Does this Atlantis Blue BMW M3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels strike the perfect balance between style and performance?

