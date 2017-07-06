Watch the full 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!

52 Minutes of superb racing.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is easily one of the greatest automotive events in the world. All kinds of vehicles from all different eras are put on display and driven up the hill for all of us to enjoy. There’s stunts, show, and even real racing during the Timed Shootout.

This year, the action during the Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout was intense with cars new and old, racing and road-legal, battling it out for the fastest time up the hill.

The 52-minute competition saw many older cars putting up impressive numbers despite their age including the Bugatti Type 35B piloted by Julian Majzub putting up a blistering 61.29-second time. That’s incredible, especially considering that it’s a 90+-year-old car.

The craziest, nail-biting battle came down to Anthony Reid in the Arrinera Hussarya GT3, Justin Law in the Jaguar XJR12D, Jeremy Smith driving the Penske-Chevrolet PC22, and Mark Higgins in the Subaru WRX STI.

After Reid set a crazy 48.28 time in the Hussarya GT3, it wasn’t until Higgins beat him by 0.03 seconds in the WRX STI with an incredible run. That was followed by the Jaguar XJR12D driven by Justin Law with a 46.13 time. Jeremy Smith attempted to beat that time with Penske-Chevrolet PC22 in the last run of the shootout, but came up just shy with a 46.22-second finish.

The vast array of vehicles from different time periods and types of racing is what makes the Goodwood Festival of Speed such a wonderful experience. If you ever get the chance to go, don’t pass it up!

See the full results.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube

Which car were you most impressed by in the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout?