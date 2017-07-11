Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 with PUR FL25 Wheels

Posted on

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR FL25 Wheels

Classy German style.

The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is for those that want their luxury, speed, power, and prestige. The two-door German has all of that and some added flair thanks to a new set of PUR FL25 monoblock wheels.

The heart of the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is a 5.5-liter brute strapped with a pair of turbochargers. The V-8 engine spits out a thundering 577 horsepower at 5,500 RPM and 664 lb-ft. of torque from 2,250 to 3,750 RPM. That’s enough to send this heavy luxury coupe to 60 mph from rest in just 3.8 seconds.

Those are super car levels of performance without the super car looks and sacrifices. However, this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe reflects this power through its newly-installed PUR FL25 wheels. The one-piece flow-formed alloys have a multi-spoke mesh design that perfectly complements the high-end European look and feel of the AMG.

Here, the new PUR FL25 wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 22 x 10.5 rear setup that stands out just enough from the body with their impressive diameter. The commanding fitment also showcases a smooth Gloss Lumiere Grey finish that provides just enough contrast to the factory paint and accents.

The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe might fly under the radar in stock form, but this beast with PUR FL25 wheels is ready to show off its power.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe
Wheels: PUR FL25
Wheel Finish: Gloss Lumiere Grey
Front Wheels: 22 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 10.5

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR FL25 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Do you like the new look of this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR FL25 wheels?

Comments

