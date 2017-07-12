Sleek performance.

The growth of the four-door coupe segment has resulted in some pretty stunning vehicles, especially from the Big Three German premium automakers. The BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe is one of them with its smooth, sleek profile and commanding presence. The BMW M6 Gran Coupe turns that up a notch, especially with a fresh set of ADV5.2 Track Spec CS wheels.

The BMW M6 Gran Coupe may have been out for a few years, but it’s no less impressive in person. The 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine hiding under its hood isn’t afraid to growl and let its 553 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque do the talking. With a proper launch, it can scoot from 0-62 mph in just 4.3 seconds while hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph. Not bad for a high-performance four-door cruiser.

This stunning Black BMW M6 Gran Coupe was given the full Black-on-Black look with a fresh set of ADV5.2 Track Spec CS wheels. These three-piece forged wheels are built to competition specifications to provide an ultra-lightweight yet strong and durable construction that can handle high-powered sports cars.

These ADV.1 wheels give the BMW M6 Gran Coupe that sinister, devilish touch with an added performance bonus. Here, the ADV5.2 Track Spec CS wheels were installed in a 21 x 10.0 front and 21 x 11.0 rear setup with an intimidating Matte Black finish.

The days of this BMW M6 Gran Cope generation may be limited, but this Blacked out beauty will keep stealing stares thanks to its ADV5.2 Track Spec CS wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M6 Gran Coupe

Wheels: ADV5.2 Track Spec CS three-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Matte Black

Front Wheels: 21 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.0

BMW M6 Gran Coupe with ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the Matte Black ADV5.2 Track Spec CS wheels on this BMW M6 Gran Coupe?