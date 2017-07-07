Hit the ‘Ring with the Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS

A GTS with a bit more power.

The BMW M4 GTS is an impressive machine with loads of power, but it comes with a ridiculous price tag and is limited to a certain number of vehicles. The team at Alpha-N Performance is giving owners of the standard BMW M4 the opportunity to experience the spicy Nurburgring flavor of the M4 GTS with their newest tuning program.

Called the BMW M4 RS, the newest upgrade package from Alpha-N Performance has all sorts of power. The standard 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six in the M4 is outfitted with new software that increases output to 560 horsepower – a total of 60 more than the M4 GTS. The Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS also comes with the transmission, DSC, and rear differential software from the M4 GTS for better acceleration and grip.

The chassis was also given a dynamic touch as well. The BMW M4 RS was equipped with a special Öhlins Road & Track coilover system with adjustable strut tower bearings which allows the front suspension geometry to be altered from the engine bay. Hitting the track are new OZ Racing Leggera HLT alloys measuring 20 x 9.0J up front and 20 x 10.0J at the rear with 265/30 ZR20 and 285/30 ZR20 tires, respectively.

The chassis and drivetrain upgrades from Alpha-N Performance may give the biggest boost on the track, but the new aerodynamics also give the M4 RS a nice little advantage. Up front, a new in-house RS carbon fiber hood with air outlet helps cool the engine while an Alpha-N GT4 front spoiler lip reduces lift and cools the front brakes with integrated carbon fiber air ducts. At the rear, a new trunk-mounted EDISON carbon fiber wing dominates the landscape and generates all sorts of downforce.

Inside, the Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS was outfitted with a set of Recaro Pole Position racing seats on low, lightweight mounts to hold driver and passenger in place during track time.

After being outfitted with all of the new upgrades, the Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS was taken to the Nürburgring-Nordschleife for a Bridge to Gantry lap, and threw down an impressive 7:20 time.

The new Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS is currently available as a complete upgrade program or individual accessories.

Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 560

-Software ECU tune

-Transmission, DSC, and rear differential M4 GTS software

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: OZ Racing Leggera HLT

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0J

Rear Tires: 20 x 10.0J

Front Tires: 265/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 285/30 ZR20

Suspension: Öhlins Road & Track coilover with adjustable strut tower bracing

Exterior:

-Alpha-N RS carbon fiber hood

-Alpha-N front spoiler with integrated carbon fiber air ducts

-EDISON carbon fiber rear wing spoiler

Interior:

-Recaro Pole Position racing seats

Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS Gallery

Source: Alpha-N Performance

Would you like to take the 560-HP Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS out for a lap on the Nürburgring Nordschleife?