We all need More of the Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione in our Lives

The beauty of a hardcore V-12 Italian.

There’s nothing like a V-12-powered Ferrari. Even the grand tourers with their monster V-12s serve up some serious performance and fun despite not being as nimble as the other super cars in the lineup in stock form. The Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione is a whole different beast and a thing to be admired.

The Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione is a hardcore version of the non-street-legal Ferrari 599 GTB and packs a 720-HP naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V-12 engine with a 9,000 RPM limit. There’s downforce-inducing aerodynamics, sticky Pirelli tires, a sharp suspension, and lots more to make it an absolute monster on the track.

This Military Green Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione is owned and driven by Instagram-famous @gregb.23, who also owns quite a vast array of Maranello machines. Here, the Ferrari collector and enthusiast can be seen pushing the V-12 machine to its limits at Spa-Francorchamps while we all just sit back and enjoy the awe-inspiring sounds.

Source: Gumbal YouTube

Would you like to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione at Spa-Francorchamps?