Car Videos

We all need More of the Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione in our Lives

Posted on

Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione at Spa-Francorchamps

The beauty of a hardcore V-12 Italian.

There’s nothing like a V-12-powered Ferrari. Even the grand tourers with their monster V-12s serve up some serious performance and fun despite not being as nimble as the other super cars in the lineup in stock form. The Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione is a whole different beast and a thing to be admired.

Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione at Spa-Francorchamps

The Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione is a hardcore version of the non-street-legal Ferrari 599 GTB and packs a 720-HP naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V-12 engine with a 9,000 RPM limit. There’s downforce-inducing aerodynamics, sticky Pirelli tires, a sharp suspension, and lots more to make it an absolute monster on the track.

This Military Green Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione is owned and driven by Instagram-famous @gregb.23, who also owns quite a vast array of Maranello machines. Here, the Ferrari collector and enthusiast can be seen pushing the V-12 machine to its limits at Spa-Francorchamps while we all just sit back and enjoy the awe-inspiring sounds.

Source: Gumbal YouTube

Would you like to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione at Spa-Francorchamps?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet ABT Sportsline A5 Cabriolet
643
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Gets the Audi A5 Cabriolet Ready for Summer
Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
430
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+
362
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels
N-Largo Huracan Spyder N-Largo Huracan Spyder
354
Aftermarket Tuning News

Drop the Top and Get Wide with the Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder!
9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock 9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock
348
Features

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Car Dent Removal with a Dildo Car Dent Removal with a Dildo
313
Car Videos

How to Remove a Dent in your Car with a Dildo!
Fast Driver Slow Car vs Slow Driver Fast Car Fast Driver Slow Car vs Slow Driver Fast Car
308
Car Videos

It’s the great Fast Driver/Slow Car vs Slow Driver/Fast Car Debate!
Mercedes-Benz Crash in Las Vegas Mercedes-Benz Crash in Las Vegas
304
Car Videos

Stupid Mercedes-Benz Driver, Meet Tree
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition
298
A Kahn Design

The Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Huntsman Edition is Clean and Cool
Lamborghini Mustang Reactions Lamborghini Mustang Reactions
286
Car Videos

More Reactions to the Lamborghini Mustang!
To Top