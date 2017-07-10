Roll on with the Chelsea Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Wide Track

American Design and British Style.

An American off-road SUV with British styling sounds like a rather awkward combination, but the team at the Chelsea Truck Company have bene able to pull it off for quite some time with their work on the Jeep Wrangler. Their latest Firecracker Red Jeep Wrangler Sahara Black Hawk Wide Track edition shows us just that while keeping its rugged roots.

The transformation starts with new extended front and rear fenders with integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures to exude a more purposeful confidence. Up front, a new beefier front bumper sits proudly with its integrated LED daytime running lights and more. A new four-slot CTC grille with industrial mesh inserts is flanked by new LED diamond bright headlights and Tron Ring lighting while a new vented Iron Man hood sits above to cool the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine.

A new Piano Black roof and dark-tinted privacy glass provide a healthy contrast to the Firecracker Red body, and match the Black finish of the new fenders. At the rear, a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover shows off the new Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Wide Track edition’s origins. A set of 100 mm tailpipes as part of the new quad cross-hair exhaust add a bit of muscle for the off-road SUV.

The dirtiest job of handling the trails falls on the newly-installed Chelsea Truck Company 1941DC wheels. These Satin Black wheels measure 17 x 7.5 at the front and rear and are shod in 285/70 R17 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx tires. Behind the high-end fitment sits a set of gold-painted brake calipers to show off a bit of British style.

Inside, the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Wide Track has gone from basic and straightforward to a more luxurious and comfortable place to be. The Chelsea Truck Company team gave the front and rear seats, arm rests, center console, and a range of other parts new Black quilted and perforated leather. Below, a new set of stainless steel entry plates greet passengers while toughened rubber floor mats minimize messes from off-road adventures. Drivers also benefit from a new set of machined and vented aluminum foot pedals.

The new Firecracker Red Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Sahara 3.6 Black Hawk Wide Track edition is currently available. Customers can also order their own Jeep Wrangler in three- and five-door versions with an individualized touch if they so choose.

Chelsea Truck Co Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Complete Front Bumper Replacement

-Iron Man Vented Bonnet

-4 Slot Chelsea Truck Company Grille

-Front Grille Industrial Mesh

-Jeep 1941DC 7.5×17″ Alloy Wheels in Satin Black

-Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285x70x17″ All Terrain Tires – Set of 4

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-Horizontal LED Running Lights

-Tron Ring Lighting

-Quad Crosshair Exhaust System with 100mm Tailpipes

-Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold

-Privacy Tinted Glass

-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black

-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats Quilted & Perforated with Matching Stitching

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Chelsea Truck Co Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you take this Firecracker Red Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Wide Track off-roading?