More Power and Sleek Style: The new Audi RS5 Coupe

Later this year, the newest, second-generation Audi RS5 Coupe will be hitting the streets in the United States with more power, better efficiency, new tech, and an all-new look. Gone are the days of the high-revving V-8 and manual gearbox because smaller, more efficient technology is here to rule and it packs a harder punch.

“The new Audi RS 5 Coupé is the gran turismo among the RS models from Audi Sport. The high-performance Coupé combines elegant aesthetics with high everyday usability. The car’s V6 biturbo has been developed from the ground up and provides significantly more performance coupled with higher efficiency,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH.

One of the biggest differences that enthusiasts will notice in the new Audi RS5 compared to the previous-generation models is the new engine. The high-revving, naturally-aspirated 4.2-liter V-8 engine is gone and replaced with an all-new 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 that Audi built from the ground-up. The 2.9 TFSI V-6 Biturbo engine has a pair of turbochargers situated in the “V” between cylinder banks for better throttle response.

Armed with the new engine, the Audi RS5 Coupe produces 450 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque with the latter being available from 1,900 to 5,000 RPM. Not only is there 125.4 lb-ft. more torque than the old V-8, but it’s also 17-percent more efficient. Despite that, acceleration is very quick with the sprint from 0-62 mph taking only 3.9 seconds. Top speed with the optional dynamic package is all the way back at 174 mph.

Part of that performance and efficiency comes from the fact that the new Audi RS5 Coupe is 132.3 lbs. lighter than the previous-generation model with a 3,648.7-lb. curb weight. Optionally, customers can opt for a carbon fiber roof that cuts even more weight.

Putting that power down is a sport-tuned eight-speed tiptronic gearbox mated to the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. Power is distributed in a 60:40 split for optimum traction and grip in various situations. Customers can also opt for the Audi Sport rear sport differential for better power distribution.

Dynamics were also a priority with the newest Audi RS5 Coupe. A new fixe-link front axle suspension is used while the trapezoidal-link design at the rear in the previous generation has been replaced with a new five-link setup as well. The standard suspension gives the RS5 a lower ride height and center of gravity than its A5 and S5 siblings. For even more precise dynamics and performance, customers can opt for the Audi Sport RS sport suspension, Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), ceramic brakes, and RS-tuned dynamic steering.

Visually, the new Audi RS5 Coupe is dynamic and commanding. Designers used the classic Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO as inspiration for new styling cues such as the large air inlets on both sides of the honeycomb singleframe radiator grille that’s wide and flatter than the standard models. Lateral air intakes and outlets flank both headlights as the bodywork flows into the 15 mm wider fenders. As a special touch, “RS5” badges are integrated into the front fenders and door paneling.

At the rear, the new Audi RS5 Coupe boasts a model-specific diffuser insert with integrated oval RS tailpipes. A thin RS trunk spoiler adds a subtle touch of sport as it sits above the tinted taillights. Customers can opt for gloss black, carbon, and matte aluminum appearance packages as an option as well as the standard 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels. Audi Sport also gives owners the ability to select a special Sonoma Green paint on the Audi RS5 Coupe as well.

The interior of the new Audi RS5 Coupe is sporty, comfortable, and high-tech to pave the way for high-performance everyday driving. Black leather adorns most of the cabin and RS sport seats with optional diamond stitching and Nappa leather along with the flat-bottomed RS multifunction steering wheel. Special ‘RS’ badging is showcased throughout the cockpit along with the Audi virtual cockpit. Customers can opt for the RS design package with red contrasting colors, Alcantara knee pads, red seat belts, RS embroidered floor mats, and more.

The new Audi RS5 Coupe is currently available at European dealerships and will be reaching US and other international dealerships later in 2017 as a 2018 model. Pricing is expected to be north of $70,000.

Audi RS5 Coupe Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 450 / 331 kW

Maximum Torque: 442.5 lb-ft. / 600 Nm from 1,900 to 5,000 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: 174 mph (with optional dynamic package)

Source: Audi

