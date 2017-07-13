Car Videos

Get ready to Shred Rubber in ‘#BATTLEDRIFT 2 – Daigo vs. Baggsy’!

Posted on

Battle Drift 2

Lambo vs GT-R!

Ready for some battle drifting? We are and so is Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni and Daigo “The Champ” Saito, driving their purpose-built Nissan GT-R and Lamborghini Murcielago drift cars, respectively.

The setting is the brick-lined shipping yards of Sheerness, England. This old-world industrial complex is the perfect spot for sideways driving, tight-quarters stunts, and high-speed maneuvers.

Battle Drift 2

While Gaggsy and The Champ were battling each other with some very close-proximity drifts, a wild Casey Currie and his Short-Course Pro-2 Jeep Truck made a flying appearance to join in the fun. As the other two drifted, Currie jumped off all sorts of platforms next to and over the GT-R and Mucielago.

If you’re a fan of drifting, stunts, or just cars in general, Monster Energy’s ‘#BATTLEDRIFT 2 – Daigo vs. Baggsy’ is for you.

Source: Monster Energy

Would you rather drive the Nissan GT-R or Lamborghini Murcielago in the new ‘#BATTLEDRIFT 2 – Daigo vs. Baggsy’ video?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
445
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ BMW M4 GTS Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+
374
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged CM16 Circuit+ Wheels
9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock 9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock
370
Features

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
N-Largo Huracan Spyder N-Largo Huracan Spyder
368
Aftermarket Tuning News

Drop the Top and Get Wide with the Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder!
Fast Driver Slow Car vs Slow Driver Fast Car Fast Driver Slow Car vs Slow Driver Fast Car
319
Car Videos

It’s the great Fast Driver/Slow Car vs Slow Driver/Fast Car Debate!
Car Dent Removal with a Dildo Car Dent Removal with a Dildo
317
Car Videos

How to Remove a Dent in your Car with a Dildo!
Lamborghini Mustang Reactions Lamborghini Mustang Reactions
292
Car Videos

More Reactions to the Lamborghini Mustang!
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+
272
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GTS with Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track
270
4x4 Exposure

Get Ready for the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track
Hennessey Venom F5 Teaser Hennessey Venom F5 Teaser
238
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the upcoming Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar
To Top