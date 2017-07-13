Get ready to Shred Rubber in ‘#BATTLEDRIFT 2 – Daigo vs. Baggsy’!

Lambo vs GT-R!

Ready for some battle drifting? We are and so is Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni and Daigo “The Champ” Saito, driving their purpose-built Nissan GT-R and Lamborghini Murcielago drift cars, respectively.

The setting is the brick-lined shipping yards of Sheerness, England. This old-world industrial complex is the perfect spot for sideways driving, tight-quarters stunts, and high-speed maneuvers.

While Gaggsy and The Champ were battling each other with some very close-proximity drifts, a wild Casey Currie and his Short-Course Pro-2 Jeep Truck made a flying appearance to join in the fun. As the other two drifted, Currie jumped off all sorts of platforms next to and over the GT-R and Mucielago.

If you’re a fan of drifting, stunts, or just cars in general, Monster Energy’s ‘#BATTLEDRIFT 2 – Daigo vs. Baggsy’ is for you.

Source: Monster Energy

Would you rather drive the Nissan GT-R or Lamborghini Murcielago in the new ‘#BATTLEDRIFT 2 – Daigo vs. Baggsy’ video?