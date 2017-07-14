Car Videos

This is a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster Going for a Rally

Posted on

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster Rally

Behind the wheel of a German V-12 in the dirt.

There are only six Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadsters in the entire world. That’s right, only six of these V-12, open-air beauties were ever produced and they carry a fat price tag that makes them a huge collector’s piece. So what did one owner decide to do at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed? Drive it through the forest rally stage.

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster Rally

This is the kind of crazy stuff that happens at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and why it should be on everyone’s bucket list. There’s 604 horsepower and 572 lb-ft. of torque on tap from the 6.9-liter V-12 engine and it’s nothing short of a thrill on the rally stage.

It all starts on the lawn with a few power slides through the grass. After a brief warm up, the CLK GTR Roadster takes it to the narrow dirt path through the forest, where losing control is almost a guaranteed death sentence.

You probably never thought you’d see this road-legal racecar on a dirt road – let alone a rally course – and you probably never will again.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Would you have the courage to drive a rare Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster on a rally course at Goodwood?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock 9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock
616
Features

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Vorsteiner Huracan Vorsteiner Huracan
462
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the Vorsteiner Lamborghini Huracan!
N-Largo Huracan Spyder N-Largo Huracan Spyder
379
Aftermarket Tuning News

Drop the Top and Get Wide with the Novitec N-Largo Lamborghini Huracan Spyder!
Car Dent Removal with a Dildo Car Dent Removal with a Dildo
329
Car Videos

How to Remove a Dent in your Car with a Dildo!
Lamborghini Mustang Reactions Lamborghini Mustang Reactions
298
Car Videos

More Reactions to the Lamborghini Mustang!
Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track
278
4x4 Exposure

Get Ready for the Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Rubicon Chelsea Wide Track
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+
277
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GTS with Brixton Forged WR7 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Hennessey Venom F5 Teaser Hennessey Venom F5 Teaser
249
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get ready for the upcoming Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar
Jaguar XJR-S Spa Francorchamps Jaguar XJR-S Spa Francorchamps
236
Car Videos

Let’s Kick it at Spa with the Jaguar XJR-12!
BMW M1 Procar Racing BMW M1 Procar Racing
235
BMW

Time to Tear it Up with Some BMW M1 Procars!
To Top