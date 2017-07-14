This is a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster Going for a Rally

Behind the wheel of a German V-12 in the dirt.

There are only six Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadsters in the entire world. That’s right, only six of these V-12, open-air beauties were ever produced and they carry a fat price tag that makes them a huge collector’s piece. So what did one owner decide to do at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed? Drive it through the forest rally stage.

This is the kind of crazy stuff that happens at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and why it should be on everyone’s bucket list. There’s 604 horsepower and 572 lb-ft. of torque on tap from the 6.9-liter V-12 engine and it’s nothing short of a thrill on the rally stage.

It all starts on the lawn with a few power slides through the grass. After a brief warm up, the CLK GTR Roadster takes it to the narrow dirt path through the forest, where losing control is almost a guaranteed death sentence.

You probably never thought you’d see this road-legal racecar on a dirt road – let alone a rally course – and you probably never will again.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Would you have the courage to drive a rare Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster on a rally course at Goodwood?