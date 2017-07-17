See the one-off Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue Pace Car!

A Kahn Design

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car

An SUV with an individual touch.

Afzal Kahn is well-known for his work with vehicle designs and his business. While the vehicles under his brands all have their Afzal Kahn touch, a select few one-offs are designed exclusively by renowned automotive artist and the new Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car is one of them.

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car

Dressed in a special Rolls Royce Black Kirsch over Madeira Red exterior color combination, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car is a one-of-a-kind show-stopper. According to the vehicle trade specialists at CAP, this one-off SUV has an 18-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard Range Rover Vogue models as well, making it a superb investment.

Aside from the custom color combo, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car has a more commanding and prominent presence thanks to some new carbon composite and exposed carbon fiber body work. Up front, a new bumper incorporates the factory fog lights and new 3-D mesh inserts in the air intakes. A new grille with floating insert creates a more distinct look. At the rear, a new precision-designed bumper is featured with an exposed carbon fiber lower trim around the quad cross-hair tailpipes. Above, a new extended trunklid spoiler sits, dressed in the smooth Rolls Royce Black Kirsch color.

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car

Part of what gives the new Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car more presence is the new extended arches and wheels. Both the front and rear factory wheel arches were replaced with wider units boasting integrated air dams. To fill in the larger arches, new RS650 forged wheels were installed in a mighty 23 x 10.0 fitment at the front and rear. These Diamond Cut on Shadow Chrome finished wheels also wear 305/30/23 tires.

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car

Past the privacy-tinted glass, there’s a wealth of custom-tailored luxury for drivers and passengers. The Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car was outfitted with quilted and perforated black leather upholstery on the front and rear seats. Even the door tops and arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and center of the steering wheel were given matching upholstery. New stainless steel door entry sill plates and machined aluminum foot pedals add an even more luxurious SUV.

This one-off Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE Pace Car is currently available for £98,999. All of the new upgrades are also available for individual purchase as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:
-RS 650 Front & Rear Bumper Replacements in Carbon Fibre
-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Black
-RS650 10×23″ Forged Wheels
-Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo
-RS 650 Front & Rear Wide Wheel Arches
-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering
-Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold
-Side Vents in Carbon Fiber Finish
-Kahn Enamel Wing Shields
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh – Floating Insert

Interior:
-Centre Console Fascia Trim in Leather
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Four Door Armrests in Perforated Leather
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Premium Kahn Bridge of Weir Leather
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Door Cards in Nappa Leather
-Armrests in Nappa Leather
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo
-Centre Glovebox in Nappa Leather
-Door Tops in Perforated Leather
-Privacy Tinted Glass
-Steering Wheel Centre in Nappa Leather
-Front & Rear Seats including Armrests in Quilted & Perforated Leather

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the customized look of this one-off Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car?

Comments

