Time for some Ford GT Fun from Goodwood!

Ford GT Goodwood Festival of Speed

Twin-turbo terror at the Festival of Speed.

The new Ford GT is finally here and it’s making its presence felt at car shows around the globe, one of the most notable being the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ford GT Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s easy to get lost and mesmerized by the overload of automotive beauty and power at the Festival of Speed, but the new Ford GT was able to stand out with its exotic, new-age retro looks. The 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 engine may not have been the loudest and most awe-inspiring at the event, but it’s 647-horsepower output was nothing to scoff at as it propelled the American super car through the hillclimb.

While the sound may not be the main attraction of this video, seeing the Ford GT in action with its beautiful bodywork at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed captured our attention easily.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Would you want to drive the new Ford GT at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the Supercar Shootout?

Comments

